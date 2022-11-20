ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsan, TX

Affidavit: Texas teacher accused of having relationship with female student, 15

By Erica Miller
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

FORSAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — A teacher at Forsan ISD in Texas was charged Tuesday with having an improper relationship between educator and student after the district received an anonymous tip. Now, an affidavit has revealed new information about the allegations.

According to the affidavit, after receiving the tip, investigators spoke with Kendall Phillips, 23, who reportedly admitted to the relationship with the 15-year-old female student. She also admitted to sending nude images to the student and said she received similar images in return.

Phillips told investigators she and the 15-year-old girl had “grown to love each other” and had been sexually intimate with each other on multiple occasions. The teacher said the sexual relationship occurred over the summer and continued once school resumed.

Forsan ISD said in a statement that it is cooperating with the investigation and that Phillips is no longer employed by the district.

Comments / 74

Michelle Hamel
3d ago

I have grandkids this age. I don't care male or female, if anyone let's the devil tricks them into touching one of mine, I'll gladly catch a charge!

Reply(5)
47
sunglasses
2d ago

This teacher student thing is always occurring. I remember when I was in school teachers had high standards to live up to. becoming a teacher wasnt as easy as it is today. Back then you could definitely tell teacher from student but now sometimes you cant tell. Teachers had a very strict dress code and students as well. there was more fear in place then and now the students seem to have the upper hand on everything. I know I'm banking cause I dont k ow what to say right now....just venting.

Reply
28
Abby Doo
2d ago

what makes adults think this is ok? it is like today's society now thinks that anything is acceptable and that there are no rules and no morals anymore. all I can do is pray they find God

Reply(1)
17
 

