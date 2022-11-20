Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record
Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB Gets Back on Track with Win Against Tarleton
Nebraska improved to 3-2 on the season as the Huskers dominated the paint in a 71-53 win over Tarleton. Just as importantly, Nebraska fans saw the return of Sam Haiby, who played six minutes. Haiby was originally expected to miss the entire season, but when she went in for surgery, the doctors determined the damage was not as bad as expected. The multi-year team captain and All-Big Ten selection left the game after a collision and looked to be limping on the injured knee. Hopefully she is okay. Haiby tallied four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Corn Nation
Huskers React Results: Fans are in a holding pattern at this point
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Nebraska Huskers football team will complete its season in just two days from now,...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph details what's in store for Nebraska following season finale vs. Iowa
Mickey Joseph knows as the interim head coach that changes are coming for the Nebraska program and he has done what he could to help keep the Huskers focused this year after Scott Frost was let go. So far this season, Joseph is 2-6 with wins over Rutgers and Indiana.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - November 22nd
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Nebraska vs. Iowa
Rivalry week is here. One of the games on the docket this weekend is Nebraska-Iowa. The Cornhuskers still lead the all-time series between the two programs, 29-20-2, but the Hawkeyes have dominated of late. Iowa has won the last seven meetings against Nebraska, though five of those victories have come by single digits.
saturdaytradition.com
Colton Feist addresses factors contributing to pending decision on remaining eligibility at Nebraska
Colton Feist might not have a lot of time left with Nebraska. He talked about what factors are playing into his potential return at Tuesday’s presser. Feist has played in 12 games for Nebraska throughout his career. This season he has 44 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82 -58
It took a second half surge but Nebraska pulled off the win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82 to 58 in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska scored first but APB kept close for most of the first half. It was a mixture of poor shooting from Nebraska and good scoring from the Lions that lead the narrative in the first half. APB lead the Huskers 29-36 at half.
gifamilyradio.com
Three State Football Titles Handed Out Monday
(Lincoln, NE) - Three champions were crowned on Monday at Memorial Stadium. The first two games featured the state's top eight-man teams. In Class D2 Hitchcock County finished the undefeated season with a 22-12 win over Howells Dodge. It was the first title in school history for the Falcons who were led by Keynan Gaston with 25 rushes for 99 yards and one touchdown. In Class D1 Clarkson Leigh won their first football state title with a 48-20 win over Neligh Oakdale. Kyle Kasik led the Patriots with 320 rushing yards on 45 attempts and six touchdowns.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
State and local regulators can’t, or won't, stop water from getting worse
In response to stubbornly high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a slice of the region a “Phase 3 area.”
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital
Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
etxview.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
KETV.com
'Trying to conserve what we do have': Amoxicillin shortage in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Supply chain struggles with turkeys and eggs are not the only shortages on Nebraskans' minds this holiday season. The nationwide amoxicillin shortage has reached Nebraska, where the drug is scarce on pharmacy shelves. "We are trying to conserve what we do have for those who can't...
etxview.com
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
klkntv.com
Lincoln gay bar grieves after shooting in Colorado Springs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A gay bar in Lincoln was brought together by the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado. Justin Witthuhn, a drag queen, said he felt shocked when he heard that five people were killed and 17 wounded at one of the first clubs he had performed in.
generalaviationnews.com
New manager takes the helm at KBIE
After 50 years at Beatrice Municipal Airport (KBIE) in Nebraska, Airport Manager Diana Smith has retired. Taking her place is Dennis Schmitt, an Air Force veteran who has worked in aviation his entire career. Schmitt grew up in Ord, Nebraska, and regularly biked to Evelyn Sharp Field (KODX) to see...
Comments / 0