Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record

Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska WBB Gets Back on Track with Win Against Tarleton

Nebraska improved to 3-2 on the season as the Huskers dominated the paint in a 71-53 win over Tarleton. Just as importantly, Nebraska fans saw the return of Sam Haiby, who played six minutes. Haiby was originally expected to miss the entire season, but when she went in for surgery, the doctors determined the damage was not as bad as expected. The multi-year team captain and All-Big Ten selection left the game after a collision and looked to be limping on the injured knee. Hopefully she is okay. Haiby tallied four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Huskers React Results: Fans are in a holding pattern at this point

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Nebraska Huskers football team will complete its season in just two days from now,...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Nebraska vs. Iowa

Rivalry week is here. One of the games on the docket this weekend is Nebraska-Iowa. The Cornhuskers still lead the all-time series between the two programs, 29-20-2, but the Hawkeyes have dominated of late. Iowa has won the last seven meetings against Nebraska, though five of those victories have come by single digits.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82 -58

It took a second half surge but Nebraska pulled off the win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82 to 58 in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska scored first but APB kept close for most of the first half. It was a mixture of poor shooting from Nebraska and good scoring from the Lions that lead the narrative in the first half. APB lead the Huskers 29-36 at half.
LINCOLN, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Three State Football Titles Handed Out Monday

(Lincoln, NE) - Three champions were crowned on Monday at Memorial Stadium. The first two games featured the state's top eight-man teams. In Class D2 Hitchcock County finished the undefeated season with a 22-12 win over Howells Dodge. It was the first title in school history for the Falcons who were led by Keynan Gaston with 25 rushes for 99 yards and one touchdown. In Class D1 Clarkson Leigh won their first football state title with a 48-20 win over Neligh Oakdale. Kyle Kasik led the Patriots with 320 rushing yards on 45 attempts and six touchdowns.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
KNOX COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital

Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Trying to conserve what we do have': Amoxicillin shortage in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — Supply chain struggles with turkeys and eggs are not the only shortages on Nebraskans' minds this holiday season. The nationwide amoxicillin shortage has reached Nebraska, where the drug is scarce on pharmacy shelves. "We are trying to conserve what we do have for those who can't...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln gay bar grieves after shooting in Colorado Springs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A gay bar in Lincoln was brought together by the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado. Justin Witthuhn, a drag queen, said he felt shocked when he heard that five people were killed and 17 wounded at one of the first clubs he had performed in.
LINCOLN, NE
generalaviationnews.com

New manager takes the helm at KBIE

After 50 years at Beatrice Municipal Airport (KBIE) in Nebraska, Airport Manager Diana Smith has retired. Taking her place is Dennis Schmitt, an Air Force veteran who has worked in aviation his entire career. Schmitt grew up in Ord, Nebraska, and regularly biked to Evelyn Sharp Field (KODX) to see...
BEATRICE, NE

