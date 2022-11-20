ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KLTV

East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of cars lined up on the Green Acres Baptist Church campus and down Troup Highway for the East Texas Food Bank’s holiday food box distribution in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is making sure families have food on their table ahead of Thanksgiving....
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Thankful To Serve A Great Community And Extend The Healing Ministry Of Jesus Christ

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. From our CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful to serve this great community and be able to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. It is our honor and privilege, every single day.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

2022 East Texas Christmas Parades

East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Q & Brew in Canton is finally able to start the rebuilding process after a devastating fire that happened in September. “Wait and be patient, because the insurance company said until we’re done with the investigations you can’t touch any of this,” says general partner of Silver Spur Resort, Jack Woodward.
CANTON, TX
KSST Radio

Health Care Foundation’s Annual Snowflake Campaign Kick’s Off

Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation recently kicked-off their annual snowflake campaign. The community is invited to pay tribute to friends or family members with a gift in their honor or memory. The Foundation will then send a notification to the honorees or designated contact to make them aware of the gift.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Texans in 23 counties, including Smith County, receive free turkeys

Families served by Texas Water Utilities are receiving Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this week for Thanksgiving, as part of the company’s Project Wishbone program. Launched in 2012, Project Wishbone provides access to a Thanksgiving meal for Texas Water Utilities customers who may not be able to afford one. This year,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Protecting Plants, Pipes And Animals From Frost And Freeze

By Mario Villarino, Extension Agent, Agriculture/Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Frosts and freeze can damage or kill exposed plants, especially those in containers. Damage can vary greatly among plant varieties, so cold-sensitive plants will require more protection than hardier plants. Plants in containers are more susceptible to freezing temperatures...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear

Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Yantis Masonic Lodge Turkey Shoot Planned This Weekend

Yantis Masonic Lodge # 382 will host a Turkey Shoot this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with chances for people to win a turkey. This is the Lodge’s main annual fundraiser, which helps support Lodge operations. The Turkey Shoot begins at 9:30 a.m., with shooting beginning around 10 a.m. and...
YANTIS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

