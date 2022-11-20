Read full article on original website
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of cars lined up on the Green Acres Baptist Church campus and down Troup Highway for the East Texas Food Bank’s holiday food box distribution in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is making sure families have food on their table ahead of Thanksgiving....
Thankful To Serve A Great Community And Extend The Healing Ministry Of Jesus Christ
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. From our CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful to serve this great community and be able to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. It is our honor and privilege, every single day.
2022 East Texas Christmas Parades
East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 11/22
Meet Diego, an 8 month old Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted and chipped. He is great with other dogs, curious about cats. He would do best with older kids as he doesn’t know how big he is. He needs someone that is familiar with training dogs. But he...
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
KLTV
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Q & Brew in Canton is finally able to start the rebuilding process after a devastating fire that happened in September. “Wait and be patient, because the insurance company said until we’re done with the investigations you can’t touch any of this,” says general partner of Silver Spur Resort, Jack Woodward.
Health Care Foundation’s Annual Snowflake Campaign Kick’s Off
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation recently kicked-off their annual snowflake campaign. The community is invited to pay tribute to friends or family members with a gift in their honor or memory. The Foundation will then send a notification to the honorees or designated contact to make them aware of the gift.
inforney.com
Texans in 23 counties, including Smith County, receive free turkeys
Families served by Texas Water Utilities are receiving Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this week for Thanksgiving, as part of the company’s Project Wishbone program. Launched in 2012, Project Wishbone provides access to a Thanksgiving meal for Texas Water Utilities customers who may not be able to afford one. This year,...
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Van’s first settlers had arrived by the time of the civil war
VAN, Texas (KETK) – Van is on Farm Road 314, State Highway 110 and Interstate 20 near the Van Field 14 miles east of Canton in east central Van Zandt County. Van’s first settlers in the area had arrived by the time of the civil war. By 1874, the town was originally named Swindall for George Swindall, […]
Protecting Plants, Pipes And Animals From Frost And Freeze
By Mario Villarino, Extension Agent, Agriculture/Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Frosts and freeze can damage or kill exposed plants, especially those in containers. Damage can vary greatly among plant varieties, so cold-sensitive plants will require more protection than hardier plants. Plants in containers are more susceptible to freezing temperatures...
Rockwall County Open Spaces: ‘We must not delay any longer’
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) In 1986 my wife and I fled the City of Garland and Dallas County. After church one sunny Mother’s Day morning, we visited our future home in Heath. Our three little children jumped out of the car and ran toward the lake without bothering to look inside the house. We knew instantly that we had found our lifetime home.
Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear
Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
Chamber Connection – Nov. 16: Economic Development Lunch, Christmas Activities Planned
If you would like a crystal ball to see into the economic future, then you’ll want to get a glimpse of what the experts are saying at the annual Economic Development Luncheon, set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Bear Creek Smokehouse owner shares Thanksgiving secret, ‘You’re going to think I’m crazy’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Robbie Shoults, joined East Texas Live to share an odd, but effective, secret on how to heat up a Bear Creek Smokehouse turkey this Thanksgiving. Here are Shoults’ instructions on how to heat up your Bear Creek Smokehouse turkey: Leave turkey on the kitchen counter […]
Winnsboro ISD student to perform with band at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A Winnsboro Independent School District student will be performing with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this year. Logan Foster secured a spot with the band, and he will be playing the clarinet. About 185 high school students were chosen for the band, which included musicians, […]
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
Yantis Masonic Lodge Turkey Shoot Planned This Weekend
Yantis Masonic Lodge # 382 will host a Turkey Shoot this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with chances for people to win a turkey. This is the Lodge’s main annual fundraiser, which helps support Lodge operations. The Turkey Shoot begins at 9:30 a.m., with shooting beginning around 10 a.m. and...
KLTV
Smith County Animal Control hosting ‘Pupsgiving’ to get dogs into homes for the holidays
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s no place like home for the holidays, and an East Texas animal shelter is working hard to make sure they get some dogs into homes this holiday season. Smith County Animal Control is at capacity and needs to clear up space in their shelter.
Student Registering at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Elizabeth Joslin, a Student Success Coach and Financial Aid Advisor at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus, helps student Ty Self of Sulphur Springs register for classes at the campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
