Why was Argentina's goals disallowed?
Argentina had three goals ruled out in their 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Gerardo Martino addresses criticism of Mexican national team
Mexican national team head coach Gerardo Martino addressed the heavy criticism coming from the El Tri fanbase ahead of their inaugural 2022 World Cup match against Poland on Tuesday, “we are making ourselves strong in our atmosphere.”
France predicted lineup vs Denmark - World Cup
France's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group stage meeting with Denmark.
How to watch Qatar vs Senegal on TV & live stream
Everything you need to know about how to watch Qatar vs Senegal at the 2022 World Cup on TV and live streaming platforms.
France 4-1 Australia: Player ratings as Les Bleus begin World Cup defence with comeback win
Rating the players' performances as France got their World Cup defence off to a winning start against Australia.
World Cup day 4 roundup : Spain hit Costa Rica for seven; Belgium win but Germany lose
Live text updates from day 4 of the 2022 World Cup.
Why did Germany lose against Japan?
Five reasons why Germany lost their opening World Cup game to Japan
Mexico 0-0 Poland: Player ratings as Lewandowski misses crucial penalty
Who impressed and who did not as Mexico and Poland made uninspiring starts to their World Cup campaigns.
Gerardo Martino reacts to Mexico's 0-0 draw vs Poland
Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino insists Mexico should have won against Poland.
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia: Player ratings as Eagles of Carthage earn deserved point
Player ratings from the 2022 World Cup group stage clash between Denmark and Tunisia.
Memphis Depay discusses Barcelona future amid renewed Man Utd links
Memphis Depay has admitted he could leave Barcelona after the World Cup.
Portugal vs Ghana - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Group H clash between Portugal and Ghana including team news, lineups & predictions.
Lucas Hernandez to miss rest of World Cup
France will be without Lucas Hernandez for the rest of the World Cup.
USMNT reacts to 1-1 draw with Wales
The US men’s national team kicked off their 2022 World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Wales.
Faces of Football: Croatia - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Croatia - a letter to the national team.
Qatar 0-2 Ecuador: Player ratings as La Tricolor win World Cup opener
Match report and player ratings from Qatar vs Ecuador at the World Cup.
How to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador on TV & live stream
How to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador at the World Cup on TV and live streaming services.
Mexico reacts to 1-1 draw against Poland: 'Memo deserves it'
Mexico drew 0-0 against Poland in their inaugural 2022 World Cup match, as goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa heroically stopped a penalty by Robert Lewandowski.
Jonas Eidevall explains how Arsenal plan to cope after Beth Mead ACL injury
Jonas Eidevall has explained that Arsenal must start building from the basics in order for the team to cope with the long-term absence of Beth Mead.
