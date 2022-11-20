Read full article on original website
Related
kelo.com
Friday night is all about holiday lights in Downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 30th Annual Parade of Lights down Phillips Avenue, in Sioux Falls, begins at 7:30 Friday evening. Before that, the 45-foot Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion will have its lighting ceremony. Along with live music and free cookies and hot cocoa, Mayor Paul TenHaken will help light up Sioux Falls’ largest Christmas tree. The tree lighting ceremony starts at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
KELOLAND TV
A look at current precipitation numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we go through Thanksgiving week it’s looking mostly dry with just a slight chance for precipitation on Thanksgiving Day. This hasn’t changed much from what we’ve experienced for much of the year. Here’s a look at where we stand for...
kelo.com
Holiday weekend weather is something to be thankful for
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you’re traveling around the immediate tristate area for Thanksgiving, you can be thankful for the weather. Aside from a breezy Thanksgiving Day, it’ll be pretty quiet. The weather will cooperate for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers as well, with highs in the 40’s and plenty of sunshine.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police Department looking for a few people who want to make a difference
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for a few good individuals. Chief Jon Thum says there are openings for officers as well as animal control officers and a police application specialist. The department currently has 282 officers and are allowed 284. Mayor TenHaken and the City of Sioux Falls have authorized four more positions in 2023. While the next recruitment class is in February, Thum says they take applications and hire year-round. Chief Thum encourages people who want to serve their community and make a difference to apply.
KELOLAND TV
Pursuit ends in crash; Homeless Task Force report
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Wednesday. Start your day with what you need to know with KELOLAND On The Go. One woman was taken to the hospital and a man is behind bars after an alleged pursuit in Sioux Falls. The driver, 27-year-old Terry Blake, took off. Officials...
KELOLAND TV
Holiday deals with the Man Salon
Unfortunately, the days of the old-timey barber shop are long gone. When was the last time you saw a barber pole spinning outside a local business? The result is that you usually can’t find a hair salon that caters specifically to men. Shawn Ericsson is the founder of The...
KELOLAND TV
South Veterans Parkway project to start in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With hundreds of newly released documents from various studies, the South Veterans Parkway project is ready to start construction in 2023. The project of connecting Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 via Veterans Parkway has been decades in the making and encompasses federal, state and local governments. Last week, the final Supplemental Environmental Assessment was released with additional traffic, noise, visual and wetland impact studies.
KELOLAND TV
Pet killed in Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 14th street and McKnelley Avenue Sunday afternoon. The department said in a press release that they received reports of a garage fully engulfed around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the garage as...
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving
Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Police Department actively recruiting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chief Jon Thum announced that the Sioux Falls Police Department is hiring for its February class of 2023. Chief Jon Thum said the SFPD is hiring year-round and encourages anyone with an interest in serving and protecting the community to apply. In addition to new officer openings, Animal Control is also hiring to fill two vacant positions, as well as the SFPD IT department.
kelo.com
Fatal car/pedestrian crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car/pedestrian crash which resulted in a fatality. Around 6:30 Monday evening a pedestrian was crossing East 6th Street, at North Indiana Avenue, when she was struck by a black Chevy Traverse traveling westbound. The adult female pedestrian had serious life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she passed away. The investigation is on-going.
kelo.com
Artwork at Empire Mall depicts number of drivers injured in distracted driving crashes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new sculpture at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is focused on encouraging drivers to put their cell phones down while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones in 250 small coffins. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that represents the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork will remain at the Empire Mall for nine weeks and then will travel to various events statewide.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash; Drive-by shooting; Giving Tree donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a crash in the eastern part of town that left one woman dead. Rapid City Police...
wnax.com
SDSU Drag Show Gets Attention
A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures…..https://on.soundcloud.com/SieM2. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office…..https://on.soundcloud.com/wbHL5.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
dakotanewsnow.com
Decker Sales breaks ground on new 33,000 sqft facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Decker Sales broke ground on their new 33,000-square-foot facility. The business will focus on repairing heavy machinery and joins other companies in the area, such as Johnson Feed and Terex-Bidwell. When completed, Decker Sales will have ten full-time employees with the plan to expand to 20.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in crash with semi in South Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed last Wednesday in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota, officials said. A preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck rear-ended a Chevy Equinox that was stopped in the road on Interstate 29. The Chevy went into a ditch before it came...
kynt1450.com
Heikes Farms Selected as South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year
Heikes Family Farms in Vermillion has been selected as the South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year. The Vermillion based farm was one of two finalists for the award, which was selected at the South Dakota Local Food Conference in Sturgis last week. Heidi Heikes with Heikes Farms commented...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle grass fire near Yankton
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Southeastern South Dakota were kept busy with a grass fire Monday night. The Yankton Fire Department says crews were called to help the Crofton Fire Department just after 7 p.m. Firefighters arriving on the scene found fire stretching along three-quarters of a mile...
Comments / 0