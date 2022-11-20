No. 18 North Carolina against rival North Carolina State is the marquee game during Week 13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. North Carolina had already clinched the Coastal Division title when it lost to Georgia Tech last week. Facing N.C. State might keep the Tar Heels focused on the game at hand. N.C. State has climbed as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25. The Wolfpack's defense is tied for 15th nationally and is allowing just 18.7 points per game. The Tar Heels are tied for eighth nationally in offense, averaging 492.7 yards behind redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO