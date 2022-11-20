ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tar Heels-Wolfpack rivalry highlights final weekend in ACC

No. 18 North Carolina against rival North Carolina State is the marquee game during Week 13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. North Carolina had already clinched the Coastal Division title when it lost to Georgia Tech last week. Facing N.C. State might keep the Tar Heels focused on the game at hand. N.C. State has climbed as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25. The Wolfpack's defense is tied for 15th nationally and is allowing just 18.7 points per game. The Tar Heels are tied for eighth nationally in offense, averaging 492.7 yards behind redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye.
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — First-year guard Gradey Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help No. 3 Kansas beat North Carolina State 80-74 in the Battle 4 Atlantis opener. It gave coach Bill Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension. Dick had 18 points on six 3-pointers in the first half before going 1 for 8 from the field after halftime. Kansas led 39-31 at halftime but had to grind this one out to the final minutes. Casey Morsell scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack, while Terquavion Smith added 19 points.
