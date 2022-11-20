Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
wcn247.com
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — First-year guard Gradey Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help No. 3 Kansas beat North Carolina State 80-74 in the Battle 4 Atlantis opener. It gave coach Bill Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension. Dick had 18 points on six 3-pointers in the first half before going 1 for 8 from the field after halftime. Kansas led 39-31 at halftime but had to grind this one out to the final minutes. Casey Morsell scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack, while Terquavion Smith added 19 points.
wcn247.com
Tar Heels-Wolfpack rivalry highlights final weekend in ACC
No. 18 North Carolina against rival North Carolina State is the marquee game during Week 13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. North Carolina had already clinched the Coastal Division title when it lost to Georgia Tech last week. Facing N.C. State might keep the Tar Heels focused on the game at hand. N.C. State has climbed as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25. The Wolfpack's defense is tied for 15th nationally and is allowing just 18.7 points per game. The Tar Heels are tied for eighth nationally in offense, averaging 492.7 yards behind redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye.
wcn247.com
Oregon public defender shortage: nearly 300 cases dismissed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Courts in Oregon's Multnomah County, home to Portland, have dismissed nearly 300 cases this year, including felonies, due to a shortage of public defenders. Mike Schmidt, the county's top prosecutor, calls the shortage “an urgent threat to public safety" and released a tally showing that more than 700 low-income defendants lack legal representation. Oregon's public defender system has shown cracks for years but worsened during the pandemic. The state has been sued twice this year for failing to provide public defenders in a timely manner. While the original lawsuit was dismissed, a similar second suit was filed last month.
wcn247.com
Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. United Furniture Industries sent a memo via email and text to workers late Monday night informing them not to report to their shifts Tuesday. Approximately 2,700 workers lost their jobs. Most of the workers live in northeast Mississippi, but the company also laid off employees at its North Carolina and California plants. The memo said the layoffs were made at the instruction of the company’s board of directors and were due to “unforeseen business circumstances.”
wcn247.com
HIV-positive heart donor's family, recipient meet
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who got a new lease on life after a ground-breaking heart transplant between an HIV-positive donor and recipient got to meet the family of the woman who gave it to her. Miriam Nieves, 62, on Tuesday eagerly hugged the mother and sisters of Brittany Newton, a 30-year old Louisiana woman whose heart she received earlier this year in what doctors at Montefiore Medical Center say was the first heart transplant from an HIV-positive donor to an HIV-positive recipient. The transplant happened in April. In order to find a match, doctors at the hospital expanded their search to include HIV-positive donors.
wcn247.com
Plea hearing scheduled in 'Gasland' drilling pollution case
MONTROSE, Pa. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges in Pennsylvania over allegations it polluted a small community's drinking water. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. will appear in Susquehanna County Court on Tuesday. That's according to online court records. Coterra’s corporate predecessor, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., was charged with drilling faulty gas wells that leaked flammable methane into residential water supplies in Dimock and surrounding communities. Dimock drew national notoriety after residents were filmed lighting their tap water on fire in the 2010 documentary “Gasland.”
