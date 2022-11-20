No. 7 Clemson has plenty to play for when it faces rival South Carolina, including making history for the longest win streak in the Palmetto State series that began in 1896. The Tigers can win their eighth in row over the Gamecocks, something that's never been done on either side of the matchup. Clemson tied the mark of seven straight a season ago set by the Tigers from 1934-40. This will be the first rivalry game at Death Valley since 2018. The annual contest was not scheduled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO