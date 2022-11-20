NCAA Football: Southern California at UCLA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
ESPN Computer Predicts Notre Dame vs. USC Winner
On Saturday night, No. 6 USC will host No. 15 Notre Dame in a game that may have major College Football Playoff implications. USC will enter this weekend with a 10-1 record. Lincoln Riley's squad is coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA. Notre Dame, on the other hand,...
247Sports
College football rankings: USC surges in CBS Sports 131 entering rivalry week
USC jumped in the CBS 131 college football rankings after a 48-45 comeback win over rival UCLA. Lincoln Riley led the Trojans to a 10-1 record in his first season. Riley hit big on his transfers, and the Trojans are on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth if they can get the right breaks.
247Sports
Pac-12 power rankings: USC strengthens hold on No. 1 after triumph over UCLA
Once again, the Pac-12 Conference showed its worth over the weekend, delivering Week 12's best game when USC outlasted UCLA. After the prior weekend's clash between Washington and Oregon, the conference has delivered consecutive weeks of high-level football. As we head into the final weekend of the regular season, here's how we slot each team in our weekly Pac-12 power rankings.
247Sports
Trojan out-of-town transfers help USC top crosstown rivals
USC was up against its biggest deficit of the season after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter. Up against a bitter crosstown rival with a berth in the Pac-12 championship game at stake, “the most unique roster in USC history” per Lincoln Riley needed to be at its best.
Look: What Lincoln Riley said after USC's practice on Tuesday
LOS ANGELES - A few days after their biggest win in recent memory - an epic 48-45 win over UCLA - the USC Trojans have turned the page. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans took the field early Tuesday to start preparing for Saturday's nationally televised showdown with No. 18 Notre Dame.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Laguna Hills Hawks visit the Rose Bowl during CIF football championship week
Laguna Hills was represented by (from left) Troy Leigber, Kaden Austin, Coach John Lester, Nathan Auten and Vinnie Garcia Monday at the Rose Bowl. (Photos courtesy Laguna Hills athletics). Members of the Laguna Hills High School football team and coach John Lester visited the Rose Bowl, the home of the...
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams surges as the odds-on-favorite for 2022 Heisman Trophy
USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams has become the new odds-on-favorite for the 2022 Heisman Trophy via BetOnline on Monday. Williams is coming off another huge offense performance in No. 5 USC's thrilling 48-45 comeback win over then No. 16 UCLA on Saturday. Williams saw his odds go from 7-to-1 to...
Chip Kelly on Sunday About USC, the Short Prep Week for Cal (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
No again, I said it after the game last night, I think how hard our guys played, how hard both teams played. It was a classic football game, two teams going toe-to-toe. And as we always talked about the team that usually loses a turnover battle in this league isn't gonna win the game, we lost the turnover battle. We created one but we turned it over too many times and ultimately ended up losing in a close one. So credit to them, they did a nice job. Our guys are back, we watched the meeting, went to bed, put the install for Cal in. It's the good thing about playing on a short week. You know, we don't really have a lot of time to feel bad or sorry for ourselves and that's not the mode or the MO of this team. They were great, really attentive in meetings. And you know, we're excited to play on this Friday.
L.A. Weekly
Top High Schools Mater Dei and St. John Bosco Face-Off Friday at Rose Bowl CIF Football Championship
A Rose Bowl showdown is slated for this Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. between two Southern California high school football titans, Mater Dei of Santa Ana and St. John Bosco of Bellflower, who will compete for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 Football Championship. The Mater Dei Monarchs have...
Dorian Thompson-Robinson on USC Film, Fixes, Bouncing Back and Cal
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talked Monday after practice about what he saw on the USC film, the corrections from that game, coming back from a loss like that while having one less day of preparation and Cal's defense.
Hanford Sentinel
Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player, in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who...
In Bruce Rollinson's final CIF-SS championship, Mater Dei players hope to 'do it for our coach'
Between playing at the Rose Bowl and the championship stakes — state, section and national — there's no need for added motivation. But make no mistake, this week is different for the nation's No. 1 team Mater Dei-Santa Ana (12-0) as it prepares for its CIF-Southern Section Division 1 title ...
maritime-executive.com
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California
The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
KTLA.com
KTLA Launches new state-of-the-art studio and set for KTLA 5 News
Launch Coincides with Celebration of KTLA 5’s 75th Anniversary. KTLA-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving the Los Angeles area and the most watched local news broadcaster in Southern California, today launched its new state-of-the-art studio and news set during the afternoon newscast. The new set has a...
Natalia Bryant files for restraining order in LA County against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant has asked a judge for a restraining order against a 32-year-old Sun Valley man who is accused of harassing and stalking her since she was 17.
Just 13% of LA and OC residents can afford to buy a home, analysis shows
Mortgage interest rates more than doubled over the last 12 months, slowing the housing market. Typical SoCal prices are down about 8% from their peak, but still up about 2% from last year, data show.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Announces New Heads of Police Department AND Water and Power
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of Pasadena made two major announcements on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. After a robust and inclusive selection process, City Manager Miguel Márquez has announced the appointment of Eugene Harris to serve as Pasadena’s police chief, effective Jan. 3, 2023. And he has appointed Sidney Jackson as general manager of Pasadena Water and Power (PWP).
SoCal to see sunshine and Santa Ana winds on Wednesday
Southern California should see warm temperatures with some Santa Ana winds on Wednesday, and an unseasonably warm Thanksgiving the next day.
You need to earn this much to buy a home in L.A.
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds that would-be homeowners […]
