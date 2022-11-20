ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NCAA Football: Southern California at UCLA

By Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDBla_0jHv08Hg00

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Darwin Barlow (22) celebrates his touchdown scored against the UCLA Bruins with offensive lineman Bobby Haskins (70) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Notre Dame vs. USC Winner

On Saturday night, No. 6 USC will host No. 15 Notre Dame in a game that may have major College Football Playoff implications. USC will enter this weekend with a 10-1 record. Lincoln Riley's squad is coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA. Notre Dame, on the other hand,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Pac-12 power rankings: USC strengthens hold on No. 1 after triumph over UCLA

Once again, the Pac-12 Conference showed its worth over the weekend, delivering Week 12's best game when USC outlasted UCLA. After the prior weekend's clash between Washington and Oregon, the conference has delivered consecutive weeks of high-level football. As we head into the final weekend of the regular season, here's how we slot each team in our weekly Pac-12 power rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Trojan out-of-town transfers help USC top crosstown rivals

USC was up against its biggest deficit of the season after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter. Up against a bitter crosstown rival with a berth in the Pac-12 championship game at stake, “the most unique roster in USC history” per Lincoln Riley needed to be at its best.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Chip Kelly on Sunday About USC, the Short Prep Week for Cal (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)

No again, I said it after the game last night, I think how hard our guys played, how hard both teams played. It was a classic football game, two teams going toe-to-toe. And as we always talked about the team that usually loses a turnover battle in this league isn't gonna win the game, we lost the turnover battle. We created one but we turned it over too many times and ultimately ended up losing in a close one. So credit to them, they did a nice job. Our guys are back, we watched the meeting, went to bed, put the install for Cal in. It's the good thing about playing on a short week. You know, we don't really have a lot of time to feel bad or sorry for ourselves and that's not the mode or the MO of this team. They were great, really attentive in meetings. And you know, we're excited to play on this Friday.
Hanford Sentinel

Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player, in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

KTLA Launches new state-of-the-art studio and set for KTLA 5 News

Launch Coincides with Celebration of KTLA 5’s 75th Anniversary. KTLA-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving the Los Angeles area and the most watched local news broadcaster in Southern California, today launched its new state-of-the-art studio and news set during the afternoon newscast. The new set has a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Announces New Heads of Police Department AND Water and Power

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of Pasadena made two major announcements on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. After a robust and inclusive selection process, City Manager Miguel Márquez has announced the appointment of Eugene Harris to serve as Pasadena’s police chief, effective Jan. 3, 2023. And he has appointed Sidney Jackson as general manager of Pasadena Water and Power (PWP).
PASADENA, CA
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
604
Followers
3K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy