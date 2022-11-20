ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kickoff king: Cordarrelle Patterson sets record with ninth TD return

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHueu_0jHv07Ox00

Atlanta Falcons dynamo Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record on Sunday after posting his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown.

Patterson caught the ball three yards deep in the end zone and raced up the middle en route to a 103-yard return for a touchdown in the second quarter against the visiting Chicago Bears.

Patterson previously shared the NFL record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ashe Post & Times

49ers-Cardinals in Mexico: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will meet in Mexico City on Monday night, 17 years after the NFC West rivals clashed in the first regular-season NFL game played outside of the United States. Nearly 90,000 fans are expected at Estadio Azteca, with the 49ers a consensus 10-point favorite. San Francisco (5-4) is seeking a third consecutive win that would vault the team into a first-place tie in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ashe Post & Times

Cowboys set table for East run as Giants come knocking

Winning the NFC East becomes a longshot with a loss on Thanksgiving Day, hiking the stakes for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Dallas has won 10 of the past 11 over their rivals, who meet for the second time this season following a 23-16 Cowboys' victory on Sept. 26 at East Rutherford, N.J. The rematch arrives as the Cowboys host a game on Thanksgiving for the 45th consecutive...
DALLAS, TX
Ashe Post & Times

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is OK, maybe, per coach

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is day-to-day with a sore left shoulder and could receive more rest this week. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wouldn't dismiss the possibility that Fields suffered a season-ending injury. He said the option of further testing is available if Fields hasn't recovered by the time Wednesday's practice begins. Fields underwent an MRI exam to confirm no major damage was sustained to his non-throwing shoulder on...
CHICAGO, IL
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ashe Post & Times

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow helps Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers

Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion. Cincinnati (6-4) took the lead for good when Burrow flipped a 1-yard touchdown toss...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ashe Post & Times

Jahri Evans

New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) protects Drew Brees as he looks for a target during the season-opener between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the Superdome on Sunday, September 8, 2013. (Michael DeMocker, Nola.com/The Times-Picayune)
ATLANTA, LA
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson benched vs. Bears

The New York Jets will not have quarterback Zach Wilson under center to start this weekend's game against the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Wednesday. Per the report, Jets players were informed of the decision during a team meeting Wednesday morning. The report did not divulge whether Mike White or veteran Joe Flacco would get the start for the Jets (6-4) in Sunday's home game against the Bears (3-8) in East Rutherford, N.J. ...
CHICAGO, IL
Ashe Post & Times

Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order

If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans (1-8-1) hold the top pick based on win-loss records through Week 11, ahead of the Carolina Panthers (3-8) and Chicago Bears (3-8). Houston would also pick seventh, a selection owed the Texans as part of the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns (3-7). ...
HOUSTON, TX
Ashe Post & Times

Ex-Panthers coach Matt Rhule hopes for 'another chance'

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule welcomes another chance to coach and knows a few changes he would implement should he get another spin at the wheel. Rhule was fired after starting 1-4 after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record in Carolina. "It didn't end the way I wanted it to. But I'm proud I never lost the locker room," Rhule said Tuesday in an NFL Network interview. "I'm proud those...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Texans QB Kyle Allen to start vs. Dolphins

The Houston Texans will turn to quarterback Kyle Allen to start this weekend's game against the host Miami Dolphins, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday. Davis Mills has struggled this season for the Texans (1-8-1). He threw two interceptions -- including a pick-six on the opening drive -- in Houston's 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday. Texans coach Lovie Smith declined to name his starting quarterback during Wednesday's...
HOUSTON, TX
Ashe Post & Times

Cardinals fire OL coach Sean Kugler due to Mexico City incident

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler was dismissed by the organization due to an alleged groping incident on Sunday night in Mexico City after the team's arrival for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was sent back home to Arizona prior to Monday's game. "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner and...
ARIZONA STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Jahri Evans, Reggie Wayne make first cut for Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

METAIRIE, La. - Former New Orleans Saints standout Jahri Evans and New Orleans native Reggie Wayne are among 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 released on Tuesday by Hall officials. Evans, who started at right guard for 11 seasons during the prolific Sean Payton-Drew Brees era, was one of five first-year nominees who made the cut, joining offensive tackle Joe Thomas, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison and cornerback Darrelle Revis. ...
METAIRIE, LA
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks off the field with medical personnel after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
Ashe Post & Times

Better call OBJ? Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson has torn ACL

Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is out for the season and likely part of offseason workouts with a torn right ACL, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday as New York opens a short week of preparation for a Thanksgiving game with the Dallas Cowboys. Robinson caught nine passes for 100 yards on Sunday before he left the loss to the Detroit Lions. He ends his rookie season with 23 catches for 227 yards with one score in six games (three starts). ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
604
Followers
3K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy