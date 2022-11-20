Kickoff king: Cordarrelle Patterson sets record with ninth TD return

Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Does Christian Watson Need More Opportunities?
Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson has scored five touchdowns the last two games. He needs more chances, Aaron Rodgers says.
Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to have MRI on shoulder
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Leaders' Message
It takes all the Green Bay Packers' veteran leaders to deliver the message, Aaron Rodgers says.
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Report: Backup QB Colt McCoy to start Monday for Cardinals
Colt McCoy will start at quarterback on Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, NFL Network reported.
Better call OBJ? Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson has torn ACL
Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is out for the season and likely part of offseason workouts with a torn right ACL, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday as New York opens a short week of preparation for a Thanksgiving…
Robert Saleh: Jets yet to decide QB1 after Zach Wilson clunker
