ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

USC lands in Top 5 of AP poll; Georgia, Ohio State still 1-2

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9EKP_0jHv02zK00

Welcome back to the club, Southern California.

The Trojans reached No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Sunday, marking their first appearance in the Top 5 since hitting No. 4 in September 2017. They jumped two spots after an epic 48-45 victory over crosstown rival UCLA on Saturday night.

The top four remained unchanged, with Georgia receiving 62 of 63 first-place votes to stay atop the poll. No. 2 Ohio State earned the other first-place vote and was followed by Michigan and TCU. All four programs are 11-0, but Michigan and TCU both needed last-minute field goals to stay undefeated.

Following USC were LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee and Oregon to round out the Top 10.

Tennessee dropped four spots after Saturday's stunning 63-38 loss to South Carolina, in which the Gamecocks scored the most points by an unranked team against a Top 5 team in the history of the poll, according to the Associated Press.

The Volunteers weren't alone with their precipitous fall.

With losses Saturday, UCF plunged eight spots to No. 25. Ole Miss slipped six spots to No. 20 and North Carolina fell five places to 18.

The week's big climbers were Notre Dame, up five slots to No. 13, as well as two teams that rose four spots -- Kansas State (No. 15) and Florida State (No. 16).

Out of the poll this week was Oklahoma State, replaced by Big 12 rival Texas at No. 24.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Greeneville Sun

LSU up to No. 5 as CFP rankings' top four remain unchanged

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU occupied the first four positions of the College Football Playoff rankings for the third straight week, with two-loss LSU claiming the No. 5 spot in the newest edition of the rankings Tuesday. LSU and Southern California each moved up one spot to Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. Alabama, Clemson, Oregon and Tennessee rounded out the top 10. Tennessee dropped five spots after its surprise 63-38 loss to South Carolina that featured a torn ACL to the Vols' Heisman Trophy...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Greeneville Sun

Texas and Virginia vault into Top 5 after big wins

North Carolina remained atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday, with Texas and Virginia vaulting into the Top 5 following big wins. The Tar Heels (4-0) received 47 of the 63 first-place votes, with No. 2 Houston (4-0) earning nine votes and No. 3 Kansas (4-0) picking up one. The No. 4 Longhorns (3-0) earned five votes for No. 1 and moved up seven spots following last week's...
AUSTIN, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Texas Tech OLB Tyree Wilson to enter 2023 draft

Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson said he will pass on his final college season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a projected first-round draft pick and is done for the season with a foot injury sustained in the Nov. 12 win against Kansas. "I fully intended to finish this season with my brothers on the field, but unfortunately, I broke a bone in my foot and despite...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams practices Monday

Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams took the field for practice with the Detroit Lions on Monday, marking the debut of the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions have 21 days to activate Williams from non-football injury list (NFI) to the active roster. Williams, 21, started the season on the NFI list, rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the College Football Playoff championship game while playing for...
DETROIT, MI
The Greeneville Sun

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is OK, maybe, per coach

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is day-to-day with a sore left shoulder and could receive more rest this week. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wouldn't dismiss the possibility that Fields suffered a season-ending injury. He said the option of further testing is available if Fields hasn't recovered by the time Wednesday's practice begins. Fields underwent an MRI exam to confirm no major damage was sustained to his non-throwing shoulder on...
CHICAGO, IL
The Greeneville Sun

Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order

If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans (1-8-1) hold the top pick based on win-loss records through Week 11, ahead of the Carolina Panthers (3-8) and Chicago Bears (3-8). Houston would also pick seventh, a selection owed the Texans as part of the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns (3-7). ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Ex-Panthers coach Matt Rhule hopes for 'another chance'

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule welcomes another chance to coach and knows a few changes he would implement should he get another spin at the wheel. Rhule was fired after starting 1-4 after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record in Carolina. "It didn't end the way I wanted it to. But I'm proud I never lost the locker room," Rhule said Tuesday in an NFL Network interview. "I'm proud those...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Greeneville Sun

Cardinals fire OL coach Sean Kugler due to Mexico City incident

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler was dismissed by the organization due to an alleged groping incident on Sunday night in Mexico City after the team's arrival for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was sent back home to Arizona prior to Monday's game. "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) eyes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) as he drops back to pass in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports-The Cincinnati Enquirer
CINCINNATI, OH
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks get commitment from 3-star OL Gernorris Wilson

The Oregon Ducks got another big body up front in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, with a verbal commitment from 3-star OT Gernorris Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 285-pounder from Lakeland, Florida. Wilson is rated by 247Sports as the No. 86 OL and No. 987 overall player in the 2023 class. Wilson was originally committed to the Auburn Tigers, but he opened up his recruitment after the coaching change saw Bryan Harsin fired. This allowed Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm to step in and convince Wilson to come on up to Eugene to play for the Ducks. Wilson plans to take his official visit to Oregon in December. Gernorris Wilson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 86 FL OL Rivals 3 5.6 FL OL ESPN 3 77 FL OL On3 Recruiting 3 89 FL OL 247 Composite 3 0.8614 FL OL  Vitals Hometown Lakeland, Florida Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-5 Weight 285 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on January 12, 2021 Committed to Oregon on November 23, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/WilsonGernorris/status/159557465727245107311
EUGENE, OR
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to have MRI on shoulder

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported. He sustained the injury to his non-throwing shoulder on Sunday but played every snap in a 27-24 loss at Atlanta. "The pain right now is pretty bad," Fields said after the game. Fields completed 14 of 21 passes...
CHICAGO, IL
The Greeneville Sun

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow helps Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers

Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion. Cincinnati (6-4) took the lead for good when Burrow flipped a 1-yard touchdown toss...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

382
Followers
3K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy