Atlanta, GA

NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

By Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6kfE_0jHuzx8b00

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) eyes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) as he drops back to pass in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports-The Cincinnati Enquirer
CINCINNATI, OH
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) breaks a tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
DETROIT, MI
The Greeneville Sun

Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order

If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans (1-8-1) hold the top pick based on win-loss records through Week 11, ahead of the Carolina Panthers (3-8) and Chicago Bears (3-8). Houston would also pick seventh, a selection owed the Texans as part of the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns (3-7). ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Greeneville Sun

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow helps Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers

Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion. Cincinnati (6-4) took the lead for good when Burrow flipped a 1-yard touchdown toss...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Greeneville Sun

Ex-Panthers coach Matt Rhule hopes for 'another chance'

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule welcomes another chance to coach and knows a few changes he would implement should he get another spin at the wheel. Rhule was fired after starting 1-4 after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record in Carolina. "It didn't end the way I wanted it to. But I'm proud I never lost the locker room," Rhule said Tuesday in an NFL Network interview. "I'm proud those...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Greeneville Sun

49ers-Cardinals in Mexico: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will meet in Mexico City on Monday night, 17 years after the NFC West rivals clashed in the first regular-season NFL game played outside of the United States. Nearly 90,000 fans are expected at Estadio Azteca, with the 49ers a consensus 10-point favorite. San Francisco (5-4) is seeking a third consecutive win that would vault the team into a first-place tie in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Greeneville Sun

Cowboys set table for East run as Giants come knocking

Winning the NFC East becomes a longshot with a loss on Thanksgiving Day, hiking the stakes for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Dallas has won 10 of the past 11 over their rivals, who meet for the second time this season following a 23-16 Cowboys' victory on Sept. 26 at East Rutherford, N.J. The rematch arrives as the Cowboys host a game on Thanksgiving for the 45th consecutive...
DALLAS, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson benched vs. Bears

The New York Jets will not have quarterback Zach Wilson under center to start this weekend's game against the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Wednesday. Per the report, Jets players were informed of the decision during a team meeting Wednesday morning. The report did not divulge whether Mike White or veteran Joe Flacco would get the start for the Jets (6-4) in Sunday's home game against the Bears (3-8) in East Rutherford, N.J. ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Greeneville Sun

Cardinals fire OL coach Sean Kugler due to Mexico City incident

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler was dismissed by the organization due to an alleged groping incident on Sunday night in Mexico City after the team's arrival for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was sent back home to Arizona prior to Monday's game. "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Texans QB Kyle Allen to start vs. Dolphins

The Houston Texans will turn to quarterback Kyle Allen to start this weekend's game against the host Miami Dolphins, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday. Davis Mills has struggled this season for the Texans (1-8-1). He threw two interceptions -- including a pick-six on the opening drive -- in Houston's 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday. Texans coach Lovie Smith declined to name his starting quarterback during Wednesday's...
HOUSTON, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Jahri Evans

New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) protects Drew Brees as he looks for a target during the season-opener between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the Superdome on Sunday, September 8, 2013. (Michael DeMocker, Nola.com/The Times-Picayune)
ATLANTA, LA
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

