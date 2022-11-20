ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff king: Cordarrelle Patterson sets record with ninth TD return

By Field Level Media
Atlanta Falcons dynamo Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record on Sunday after posting his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown.

Patterson caught the ball three yards deep in the end zone and raced up the middle en route to a 103-yard return for a touchdown in the second quarter against the visiting Chicago Bears.

Patterson previously shared the NFL record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

