NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

By Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) eyes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) as he drops back to pass in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) breaks a tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
DETROIT, MI
NFL roundup: Joe Burrow helps Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers

Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion. Cincinnati (6-4) took the lead for good when Burrow flipped a 1-yard touchdown toss...
PITTSBURGH, PA
49ers-Cardinals in Mexico: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will meet in Mexico City on Monday night, 17 years after the NFC West rivals clashed in the first regular-season NFL game played outside of the United States. Nearly 90,000 fans are expected at Estadio Azteca, with the 49ers a consensus 10-point favorite. San Francisco (5-4) is seeking a third consecutive win that would vault the team into a first-place tie in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order

If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans (1-8-1) hold the top pick based on win-loss records through Week 11, ahead of the Carolina Panthers (3-8) and Chicago Bears (3-8). Houston would also pick seventh, a selection owed the Texans as part of the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns (3-7). ...
HOUSTON, TX
Cowboys set table for East run as Giants come knocking

Winning the NFC East becomes a longshot with a loss on Thanksgiving Day, hiking the stakes for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Dallas has won 10 of the past 11 over their rivals, who meet for the second time this season following a 23-16 Cowboys' victory on Sept. 26 at East Rutherford, N.J. The rematch arrives as the Cowboys host a game on Thanksgiving for the 45th consecutive...
DALLAS, TX
Jahri Evans

New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) protects Drew Brees as he looks for a target during the season-opener between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the Superdome on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
ATLANTA, LA
Report: Backup QB Colt McCoy to start Monday for Cardinals

Colt McCoy will start at quarterback on Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, NFL Network reported. Starter Kyler Murray took limited reps in practice this week because of a hamstring injury. McCoy also was limited by a knee injury on Thursday but had no designation on the final injury report. Murray was designated as questionable and apparently will miss his second straight...
Reports: Texans QB Kyle Allen to start vs. Dolphins

The Houston Texans will turn to quarterback Kyle Allen to start this weekend's game against the host Miami Dolphins, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday. Davis Mills has struggled this season for the Texans (1-8-1). He threw two interceptions -- including a pick-six on the opening drive -- in Houston's 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday. Texans coach Lovie Smith declined to name his starting quarterback during Wednesday's...
HOUSTON, TX
Robert Saleh: Jets yet to decide QB1 after Zach Wilson clunker

With Zach Wilson firmly under the microscope in the Big Apple, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday afternoon that he has yet to decide who will start at quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Wilson had his worst performance of the season Sunday in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The second-year quarterback completed 9 of 22 passes for just 77 yards and ran three times for 26 yards. ...
NEW YORK STATE
