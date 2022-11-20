ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kickoff king: Cordarrelle Patterson sets record with ninth TD return

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Atlanta Falcons dynamo Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record on Sunday after posting his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown.

Patterson caught the ball three yards deep in the end zone and raced up the middle en route to a 103-yard return for a touchdown in the second quarter against the visiting Chicago Bears.

Patterson previously shared the NFL record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village.

