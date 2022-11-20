Read full article on original website
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Wales Asks FIFA Why Rainbow Hats Were Removed at World Cup
The Wales soccer federation says it has asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium. The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar, starting against the United States on Monday.
Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0
The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
‘We believe in open dialogue’: Australian government continues talks with Qatar at World Cup
The federal minister for sport, Anika Wells, says the Australian government has opted to engage with rather than snub Qatar over its controversy-plagued World Cup
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill
Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run
Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
Spain Dominates First Half to Lead Costa Rica 3-0
Spain opened their World Cup run like clockwork-- play 10 minutes, score a goal ... play 10 minutes, score another goal -- leaving Costa Rica defenseless as they head into the halftime break down 3-0. This dominant first-half performance started in the midfield with 18-year-old Gavi and 19-year-old Pedri making...
FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
British father-of-three John McFall, 41, who had his right leg amputated following a motorcycle accident and won bronze medal at the Beijing Paralympics makes history as he is named world's first 'parastronaut'
The world's first 'parastronaut' has been announced as John McFall - a British father-of-three, surgical trainee and Paralympic medallist. Mr McFall lost his right leg following a motorcycle accident when he was 19, but learnt to run again and eventually became a professional sprinter. He won a bronze medial at...
What is the Smallest Country to Win the FIFA World Cup?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. International soccer oftentimes can be a numbers game. No, not in terms of scorelines, but rather, population. Unlike club competitions, international teams can only pick players who are from...
Croatia-Morocco Finishes in Third Scoreless Draw at 2022 World Cup
The objective of soccer is simple: score more goals than the opponent. But for the third time in the last four World Cup matches, neither team scored at all. After Denmark-Tunisia and Mexico-Poland ended scoreless on Tuesday, Croatia-Morocco followed suit with a 0-0 result to begin Wednesday's action. There was...
Caps in Soccer Explained During 2022 FIFA World Cup
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar continues, one of the most common terms you're likely hearing when players are being analyzed is “caps.”. No, this does not refer to a type of hat a player is wearing. Rather, it is a term associated with their senior national team.
Top US Diplomat Criticizes FIFA Armband Threat at World Cup
America’s top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning ......
The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids
For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan
The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. The judgment is a setback for the Scottish government’s campaign to break away from the United Kingdom.
How Far Will Players Run During 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?
With an approximate area of nearly 77,000 square feet, there’s a lot of room to run on a soccer field. When it comes to the World Cup, some players set out to cover every inch of it. Athletes from 32 countries are lacing up their cleats and racing across...
How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?
When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol Uses Face Mask to Protect Facial Injury
If you're wondering why Croatia's Josko Gvardiol was wearing a face mask in his 2022 World Cup debut on Wednesday, it is quite a gory story. The 20-year-old defender who plays for RB Leipzig was involved in an on field collision with a teammate on Nov. 10 during the club's victory over Freiburg, resulting in a facial injury.
Michy Batshuayi, Belgium Lead Group F After Win Vs. Canada
Belgium's striker Michy Batshuayi stepped up when it mattered most. The 29-year-old got the Red Devils on the board in the 44th minute during a dominant first half from Canada to secure the 1-0 win. To start the Group F showdown, Les Rouges were the squad that brought the high...
