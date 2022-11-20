Read full article on original website
Green and yellow. Orange and black. These four colors are spread throughout the state of Oregon, often hanging from various flag poles up and down the I-5 corridor. Some have split households, others have deep allegiances that are formed by years of hate and vitriol towards the other team. Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers; it’s a rivalry that is deeply entrenched in the state of Oregon. This rivalry means quite a lot this year, as well. With Oregon ranked No. 9, and Oregon State ranked No. 21, this is the most competitive matchup we will have seen between the two teams...
The Oregon Ducks got another big body up front in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, with a verbal commitment from 3-star OT Gernorris Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 285-pounder from Lakeland, Florida. Wilson is rated by 247Sports as the No. 86 OL and No. 987 overall player in the 2023 class. Wilson was originally committed to the Auburn Tigers, but he opened up his recruitment after the coaching change saw Bryan Harsin fired. This allowed Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm to step in and convince Wilson to come on up to Eugene to play for the Ducks. Wilson plans to take his official visit to Oregon in December. Gernorris Wilson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 86 FL OL Rivals 3 5.6 FL OL ESPN 3 77 FL OL On3 Recruiting 3 89 FL OL 247 Composite 3 0.8614 FL OL Vitals Hometown Lakeland, Florida Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-5 Weight 285 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on January 12, 2021 Committed to Oregon on November 23, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/WilsonGernorris/status/159557465727245107311
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When the Raiders went for it all Sunday at Denver, they went to their top playmaker on a play that required savvy as well as skill. Davante Adams’ 35-yard touchdown catch that gave Las Vegas a 22-16 overtime victory over the Broncos was an example of how the wide receiver mentally and physically separates himself — this time literally, given how open he was — from most of his peers. “I’ve played with a lot of receivers in my nine-year career, a lot of smart guys,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “But Davante, he can see it like a quarterback.” The winning TD was set up earlier in the game when Adams ran an over route to the left side, hauling in Carr’s pass for 23 yards. That completion set up Las Vegas’ first touchdown, a 31-yard pass to Adams in double coverage.
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Online sports betting in Maryland is now live after 7 sportsbooks launched at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Many people are celebrating, but others aren’t completely on board. The apps listed below are now available for bettors in Maryland. Bettors must be 21 or older and physically in the state of […]
