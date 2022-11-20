HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When the Raiders went for it all Sunday at Denver, they went to their top playmaker on a play that required savvy as well as skill. Davante Adams’ 35-yard touchdown catch that gave Las Vegas a 22-16 overtime victory over the Broncos was an example of how the wide receiver mentally and physically separates himself — this time literally, given how open he was — from most of his peers. “I’ve played with a lot of receivers in my nine-year career, a lot of smart guys,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “But Davante, he can see it like a quarterback.” The winning TD was set up earlier in the game when Adams ran an over route to the left side, hauling in Carr’s pass for 23 yards. That completion set up Las Vegas’ first touchdown, a 31-yard pass to Adams in double coverage.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 28 MINUTES AGO