ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC inch up to key spots in new top 25 as Tennessee falls to No. 10

With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State remaining at No. 2. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four, using walk-off field goals last Saturday to stave off upsets and remain undefeated entering Rivalry Week.
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: USC vaults to No. 5, Clemson remains behind LSU, Alabama in top 25

With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State just behind it. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four after staving off upsets last Saturday with walk-off field goals.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks get commitment from 3-star OL Gernorris Wilson

The Oregon Ducks got another big body up front in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, with a verbal commitment from 3-star OT Gernorris Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 285-pounder from Lakeland, Florida. Wilson is rated by 247Sports as the No. 86 OL and No. 987 overall player in the 2023 class. Wilson was originally committed to the Auburn Tigers, but he opened up his recruitment after the coaching change saw Bryan Harsin fired. This allowed Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm to step in and convince Wilson to come on up to Eugene to play for the Ducks. Wilson plans to take his official visit to Oregon in December. Gernorris Wilson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 86 FL OL Rivals 3 5.6 FL OL ESPN 3 77 FL OL On3 Recruiting 3 89 FL OL 247 Composite 3 0.8614 FL OL  Vitals Hometown Lakeland, Florida Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-5 Weight 285 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on January 12, 2021 Committed to Oregon on November 23, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/WilsonGernorris/status/159557465727245107311
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy