Commentary: Two-loss LSU over one-loss USC at No. 5? Trojans may need help to reach CFP
USC came in at No. 6 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, and the Trojans may need help after the committee ranked two-loss Louisiana State at No. 5.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC inch up to key spots in new top 25 as Tennessee falls to No. 10
With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State remaining at No. 2. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four, using walk-off field goals last Saturday to stave off upsets and remain undefeated entering Rivalry Week.
SFGate
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU moves to No. 5; RJ Young reacts live
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings all survived difficult matchups on Saturday. But despite those struggles, No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all came away with victories. In the end, that didn't matter, as the top four all...
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC vaults to No. 5, Clemson remains behind LSU, Alabama in top 25
With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State just behind it. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four after staving off upsets last Saturday with walk-off field goals.
Ducks get commitment from 3-star OL Gernorris Wilson
The Oregon Ducks got another big body up front in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, with a verbal commitment from 3-star OT Gernorris Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 285-pounder from Lakeland, Florida. Wilson is rated by 247Sports as the No. 86 OL and No. 987 overall player in the 2023 class. Wilson was originally committed to the Auburn Tigers, but he opened up his recruitment after the coaching change saw Bryan Harsin fired. This allowed Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm to step in and convince Wilson to come on up to Eugene to play for the Ducks. Wilson plans to take his official visit to Oregon in December. Gernorris Wilson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 86 FL OL Rivals 3 5.6 FL OL ESPN 3 77 FL OL On3 Recruiting 3 89 FL OL 247 Composite 3 0.8614 FL OL Vitals Hometown Lakeland, Florida Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-5 Weight 285 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on January 12, 2021 Committed to Oregon on November 23, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/WilsonGernorris/status/159557465727245107311
Oregon jumps back into top 10 in most recent College Football Playoff rankings
Oregon's most gutsy win of the season against No. 14 Utah, 20-17, helps them jump back into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings, landing at No. 9. Oregon maintains the same ranking as they have in the Coaches Poll. The AP Poll ranked Oregon at No. 10. The Ducks have jumped ahead of its preseason ranking of No. 11.
