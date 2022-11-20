ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Mallette leads Pepperdine against No. 19 UCLA after 20-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (4-1) at UCLA Bruins (3-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -16; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the No. 19 UCLA Bruins after Houston Mallette scored 20 points in Pepperdine's 64-55 victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters. The Bruins have gone 3-0 at home. UCLA is third in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Loyola Marymount 81, Morgan St. 80, OT

MORGAN ST. (2-5) Turner 5-9 2-2 14, Djonkam 3-3 0-0 6, Burke 12-17 2-3 30, Miller 3-13 8-10 14, McCullough 2-2 0-1 4, Hobbs 2-10 0-0 6, Fagbenle 1-4 0-1 2, Lawson 1-1 2-4 4, Nnamene 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 14-21 80. LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (5-2)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

PC men able to edge Moorpark

The Porterville College men's basketball team was able to pull out another close win, winning 67-64 at Moorpark on Tuesday. It was the third straight win for the Pirates, who improved to 4-2. It also came on the heels of Porterville's thrilling 62-61 win over West L.A. on Saturday in the Milt Stowe Classic in which the Pirates won on a buzzer beating basket by Cameron Walker.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Lawyer: Driver in sheriff's academy crash fell asleep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week fell asleep at the wheel while driving to work, his attorney told a newspaper Monday. Attorney Alexandra Kazarian told the Los Angeles Times that Nicholas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy