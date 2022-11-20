The Porterville College men's basketball team was able to pull out another close win, winning 67-64 at Moorpark on Tuesday. It was the third straight win for the Pirates, who improved to 4-2. It also came on the heels of Porterville's thrilling 62-61 win over West L.A. on Saturday in the Milt Stowe Classic in which the Pirates won on a buzzer beating basket by Cameron Walker.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 56 MINUTES AGO