Fstoppers
How to Quickly Remove Flyaway Hairs on a Subject's Face in Photoshop
One of the most common and annoying issues portrait photographers will have to deal with is flyaway hairs, which can be particularly distracting when they run across your subject's face. Nonetheless, you can get rid of them quickly and convincingly using Photoshop, and this great video tutorial will show you how to do just that.
Fstoppers
A Beginner's Guide to Camera Properties and Settings
Starting out in photography is a daunting thing, as you have to learn a wide range of concepts, master technical parameters, and develop creative vision all at the same time. Nonetheless, you can boil down operating your camera to a few fundamental things that, once mastered, will allow you to start your journey with much more confidence and control. This helpful video tutorial will show you everything you need to know about those fundamentals so you can get to shooting.
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
Fstoppers
Save Big With These Black Friday Discounts on SLR Lounge's Fantastic Photography Tutorials and Visual Flow Presets
Our friends over at SLR Lounge make some of the best photography education content available, along with a range of versatile presets that can help you achieve better results more quickly. There has never been a better time to take advantage of their great tutorials and presets, as both are on sale at significant discounts.
Upworthy
Scientists created a black hole in an unique lab experiment. Then, it started to glow
Black Holes have always captured the interest of scientists and common people alike. While scientists grapple with finding new information about these regions in our universe, we all are forever fascinated by this concept of science. In a revolutionary experiment, scientists have been successfully able to create a replica of the black hole and it can solve several questions about this phenomenon, reports Science Alert.
Fstoppers
Playing with Light...again.
Easy enough to execute. Just place a glass object on a Tablet that is displaying an light pattern. The first is an in-camera triple exposure of a Cruet (oil and vinegar dispenser for those peasants out there...like me). Second is the top of a glass butter dish upside down and...
Scientists Invent ‘Quantum Watch’, a Mind-Bending New Way to Measure Time
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have invented a trippy new way to measure time by searching for eerie “fingerprints” in the quantum realm, which governs the universe at very small scales, reports a new study. The novel technique differs from the most familiar ways of keeping time because it is not anchored to a “time zero” that marks the start of a recorded period.
Fstoppers
A Complete Guide to Setting Up Your New Fujifilm XT5
The new Fujifilm body is getting some rave reviews and if you're lucky enough to own it, you might want to set aside some time to get it firing on all cylinders. This video will help you with exactly that, walking you through the features and hidden tricks and tips.
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
Fstoppers
This Impressive Lens for Fujifilm X Cameras Is Just $149
While the prices of lenses from many first-party manufacturers seem to stretch higher and higher, we have also seen an influx of affordable options from third-party makers. Some of these options have been astonishingly low in price while still turning in acceptable to even surprisingly good performance. One such lens is the TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 for Fujifilm X Series cameras, and this great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
Shooting Weddings With the Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM Lens
Shooting weddings is stressful, mostly because you only have one opportunity to really make your clients happy. That being the case, you need to use gear that you can rely on to get you exactly what you and the client envision. Does the Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM lens fit into that category?
Fstoppers
2022 Black Friday Deals for Photographers
This is the best time of year to find incredible photography deals. Whether you're looking for new gear, a faster or easier way to edit your photos, or a more efficient shooting workflow, there are tools available that will help. This post lists some of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials that are worth paying attention to.
Fstoppers
Why Small Sensors Can Offer Big Benefits to Filmmakers
Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to sensor size in video. For those who will automatically discount my hypothesis based on the title alone, I’ll start with a few obvious concessions. In a vacuum, I would agree that a full frame sensor is superior to a Super 35mm (crop) sensor. You have greater options for depth of field. You have a wider field of view, which is a legitimate practical advantage in tight shooting situations. In filmmaking and photography, the larger the sensor, the greater the potential for image quality in most situations. As someone who owns almost exclusively full frame sensor cameras, I am hardly here to suggest that going full frame isn’t the best decision for you.
yankodesign.com
Apple Car 1 concept embodies brand’s winning design philosophy + exciting self-driving function
Apple’s ultimate electric car dream is beating alive with Project Titan in the works for a very long time now. The prototype of the next-generation EV is projected to be revealed in 2024 if everything goes to plan, and the production model will debut sometime in 2025 – 2028.
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
Fstoppers
A Review of the Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless Camera
The Fujifilm X-H2 mirrorless camera is a major step forward for the company's highly popular X Series, bringing with it a variety of impressive upgrades and new features, most notable being a 40.2-megapixel high-resolution sensor, all wrapped up in the beloved design the bodies are known for. This excellent video review takes a look at the camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
Sell Your Prints for The Holidays The Easy Way!
I always wanted to sell my photography as fine art but always felt like it would take too much time to do it myself or that the quality of online platforms would be too low. That was until I found a solution that meant very little work for me with no compromises on quality, pricing, or customer support. If this sounds too good to be true, then keep reading for an in-depth look at the new Darkroom.com storefront that is now offering you more tools and features to sell your prints online during the holidays, the easy way.
Engadget
Apple's AirTag 4-pack drops to a new record low ahead of Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. AirTags make great...
Cult of Mac
SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store
In an unexpected development, SwiftKey is back on the App Store just a month after Microsoft removed the virtual keyboard app. The move comes following customer feedback about the discontinuation of SwiftKey for iOS. SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store. SwiftKey’s last major update dropped in August...
