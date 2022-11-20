ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton shooting leaves one person dead

RENTON, Wash. — A homicide investigation is in progress after a shooting in Renton overnight. Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from someone reporting that gunshots were fired near the 15000 block of Southeast of 177th Place. That location...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

$10K reward offered for information on King County homicide/arson investigation

AUBURN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in a homicide and apparent arson cover-up. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on a property in Auburn. When they arrived at the fire, they found human remains among the debris.
Chronicle

Sirens: Assault; DUI; Unlawful Weapon Display; Theft ; Malicious Mischief

• A Centralia man was cited for fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, in the 400 block of South Silver Street just after 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 17. • Cristian Ramirez-Dado, 24, of Centralia, was arrested in the 800 block of North Gold Street at 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 18 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving unde the influence.
CENTRALIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

First day of Kitsap County emphasis patrols nets 5 DUIs, 2 stolen vehicles, dozens of violations

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — With an increase in travel during the holidays comes an increase in serious injury and fatal crashes. To help decrease the number of crashes, Washington State Patrol, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Port Orchard police and Bremerton police are conducting four days and nights of HIVE — High Visibility Emphasis patrols — in Kitsap County, especially around the Gorst area.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

WSP Investigating A Collision That Took The Life Of A Bellevue PD Officer

King County: Just after 10:00am this morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) was contacted by the Bellevue Police Department to investigate a collision involving one of their motorcycle officers. Troopers and detectives responded to the scene in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE. It was determined that the Bellevue...
BELLEVUE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, November 21, 2022

On 11/21/22 at 3:46 p.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Michael Jordan Johnson, 32, on suspicion of third-degree assault. On 11/21/22 at 11:27 a.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Tyler Charles Puhl, 39, on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Bellevue police officer dies following motorcycle crash Monday

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) involved in a crash on Bellevue Way Southeast has died. The BPD said Officer Jordan Jackson was on his motorcycle traveling northbound on the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast when a white car hit the motorcycle. Jackson was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning but did not survive.
BELLEVUE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA man accidentially shot while duck hunting

WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, Wash – A 53-year-old man from Cowlitz County was seriously injured during an accident while duck hunting on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says two friends were duck hunting in a small boat in Cathlamet at the Elochoman Slough. While retrieving ducks from the water, the shooter’s shotgun fell over from a propped-up...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
gograysharbor.com

Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor

One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Driver, 78, Dies in Crash West of Pe Ell on State Route 6

A 78-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on state Route 6 west of Pe Ell on Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Robert J. Knieriem was traveling west on state Route 6 just before 2 p.m. when his 2001 Nissan Pathfinder went off the roadway to the right and traveled down an embankment near mile marker 25.
PE ELL, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy