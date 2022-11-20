Naples, Dunbar battle for Southwest Florida supremacy in regional finals

NAPLES, FLORIDA -- There's a showdown for Southwest Florida superiority Friday in the FHSAA high school football regional finals.

Dunbar (9-1) plays at Naples (9-2) with the Class 3S-Region 4 championship on the line, plus a berth in the state final four.



Area bragging rights are also up for grabs. Dunbar and Naples have been the most dominant teams in Southwest Florida (defined at Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties), the past five years. Both have taken pride in beating up on local opponents.



Dunbar, located in Fort Myers in Lee County, has won 21 straight games against Southwest Florida opponents, dating back to 2020. The Tigers are 31-4 against local teams the past four seasons and 33-9 overall in that span.



Naples, in Collier County, has been one of the most successful programs in the state, much less Southwest Florida, since it won its first state championship in 2001. The Golden Eagles are 58-10 with just four regular-season losses the past six seasons.

But the Eagles are particularly adept at beating up on local foes.

Naples is 45-1 against area teams since 2017.



However, neither Dunbar nor Naples play much outside its home county. Dunbar has only faced two Collier County teams the past four seasons. Naples is 14-0 against Lee County the past six years. The Golden Eagles haven't lost to a Lee County squad since the 2016 regional quarterfinals, a 28-7 loss to Fort Myers High.



Although they are titans of bordering counties, Dunbar and Naples don't share much history. These two teams have not played each other since 2014, and they've only faced off six times total, and Naples has won all six. They've only played once in the playoffs, when the Golden Eagles won 17-14 in the 2008 regional semifinals under controversy.



In that 2008 game, Naples was the defending state champ and led 17-14 in the final minute. With 18 seconds left, Dunbar's receiver and Naples' defensive back simultaneously caught a Tigers pass in the end zone before tumbling out of bounds. The officials called the pass incomplete, but video from the end zone showed both players holding the ball and getting their feet in-bounds. Under high school rules, simultaneous possession should be ruled a catch, so it should have been a touchdown and likely a Dunbar victory.



While both programs have had regular season success recently, the Tigers and Eagles have very different postseason records.

Dunbar has never won a regional championship. This is just the fifth time the Tigers have reached the regional finals (2020 was the last time).



Naples, on the other hand, has been one of the winningest playoff teams in the state. The Golden Eagles have won nine regional championships. They have reached the regional finals 15 times, including 12 times in the past 22 seasons.



This is Naples' first trip to the regional championship game since coach Rick Martin took over for Bill Kramer. The Hall of Fame coach Kramer led Naples to both its state titles and eight regional championships from 1998-2019 before retiring.

Martin can win his first regional title as a coach. However, he was a player on the 2001 state championship squad and was an assistant for Kramer every season after, until taking over as head coach in 2020.

Regional Finals involving Southwest Florida teams

Friday, Nov. 25

All games at 7:30 p.m.

(Seeding in parentheses)

Class 3S-Region 4

(2) Dunbar at (1) Naples

Class 2S-Region 4

(2) Frostproof at (1) Bishop Verot

Class 1S-Region 4

(3) Moore Haven at (1) First Baptist