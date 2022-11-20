ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples, Dunbar battle for Southwest Florida supremacy in regional finals

By Adam Fisher
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzFuW_0jHuwZc000

NAPLES, FLORIDA -- There's a showdown for Southwest Florida superiority Friday in the FHSAA high school football regional finals.

Dunbar (9-1) plays at Naples (9-2) with the Class 3S-Region 4 championship on the line, plus a berth in the state final four.

Area bragging rights are also up for grabs. Dunbar and Naples have been the most dominant teams in Southwest Florida (defined at Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties), the past five years. Both have taken pride in beating up on local opponents.

Dunbar, located in Fort Myers in Lee County, has won 21 straight games against Southwest Florida opponents, dating back to 2020. The Tigers are 31-4 against local teams the past four seasons and 33-9 overall in that span.

Naples, in Collier County, has been one of the most successful programs in the state, much less Southwest Florida, since it won its first state championship in 2001. The Golden Eagles are 58-10 with just four regular-season losses the past six seasons.
But the Eagles are particularly adept at beating up on local foes.

Naples is 45-1 against area teams since 2017.

However, neither Dunbar nor Naples play much outside its home county. Dunbar has only faced two Collier County teams the past four seasons. Naples is 14-0 against Lee County the past six years. The Golden Eagles haven't lost to a Lee County squad since the 2016 regional quarterfinals, a 28-7 loss to Fort Myers High.

Although they are titans of bordering counties, Dunbar and Naples don't share much history. These two teams have not played each other since 2014, and they've only faced off six times total, and Naples has won all six. They've only played once in the playoffs, when the Golden Eagles won 17-14 in the 2008 regional semifinals under controversy.

In that 2008 game, Naples was the defending state champ and led 17-14 in the final minute. With 18 seconds left, Dunbar's receiver and Naples' defensive back simultaneously caught a Tigers pass in the end zone before tumbling out of bounds. The officials called the pass incomplete, but video from the end zone showed both players holding the ball and getting their feet in-bounds. Under high school rules, simultaneous possession should be ruled a catch, so it should have been a touchdown and likely a Dunbar victory.

While both programs have had regular season success recently, the Tigers and Eagles have very different postseason records.
Dunbar has never won a regional championship. This is just the fifth time the Tigers have reached the regional finals (2020 was the last time).

Naples, on the other hand, has been one of the winningest playoff teams in the state. The Golden Eagles have won nine regional championships. They have reached the regional finals 15 times, including 12 times in the past 22 seasons.

This is Naples' first trip to the regional championship game since coach Rick Martin took over for Bill Kramer. The Hall of Fame coach Kramer led Naples to both its state titles and eight regional championships from 1998-2019 before retiring.
Martin can win his first regional title as a coach. However, he was a player on the 2001 state championship squad and was an assistant for Kramer every season after, until taking over as head coach in 2020.

Regional Finals involving Southwest Florida teams

Friday, Nov. 25

All games at 7:30 p.m.

(Seeding in parentheses)

Class 3S-Region 4

(2) Dunbar at (1) Naples

Class 2S-Region 4

(2) Frostproof at (1) Bishop Verot

Class 1S-Region 4

(3) Moore Haven at (1) First Baptist

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Estero three-star DB Jason Duclona picks Big XII program

ESTERO, FLORIDA – Two months after decommitting from one Power 5 college football program, three-star senior Jason Duclona is headed to another. On Monday, the Estero High School athlete committed to the University of Central Florida. It comes after Duclona decommitted from Big Ten school Rutgers ...
ESTERO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Food truck park to spice up Old 41 in Bonita Springs

The project features eight food truck pads and a two-story bar. Design-build contractor: Randy Johns from Phoenix Associates of Florida, Naples. A new food truck park is coming to Bonita Springs by someone looking to turn Old 41 into a lively road again. When the city of Bonita Springs put...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
speedonthewater.com

OPA Worlds Day 1—Jumpstarting the Recovery

When Hurricane Ian hit the southwest coast of Florida on September 28, one of the areas struck hard was Englewood Beach. Since then, the town of about 19,300 residents has been busy repairing their homes, cleaning up their yards and getting closer to back to normal. One annual event that...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Brent’s Music Headquarters to close after 45 years in Fort Myers

Brent’s Music Headquarters, which became much more than a music store in Fort Myers during the past 45 years, will be closing for good Dec. 5. . While Brent’s sold thousands of guitars, keyboards, amplifiers and just about every other type of musical instrument for more than four decades, it also served as a networking hub for Southwest Florida musicians. Even in an era of online networking, the store still operates a bulletin board for musicians looking to connect with others. 
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers

Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WZVN-TV

Creepy red smiley face found under Cape Coral bridge

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A scary red smiley face that appeared to be made “out of blood” seemingly popped up overnight in Cape Coral. A video shared with ABC7 showed the smiley face made with a red liquid along with other splatters of red fluid around the sidewalk that passed under Burnt Store Road near Yucatan Parkway.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Kava Culture Estero opens at Miromar Outlets

Kava Culture Kava Bar opened its alcohol-free social lounge at Miromar Outlets in Estero. It serves all-natural botanical cocktails that deliver what the company calls “a unique booze-free buzz.” The bar, which is open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, also serves sparkling teas on tap by its sister brand, Botanical Brewing Co. The company boasts a line of retail merchandise, including take-home tea kits, clothing and drinkwares.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missouri man accused of aiming firearm in North Naples road rage incident

A Missouri man was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he pointed a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Lee Grego, 46, of Higbee, Missouri, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Around 7:45 p.m., the victim was at a three-way stop in the Whole Foods parking lot attempting to turn onto Strada Place. As the victim turned, a white Ford F150 pickup driven by Grego ran one of the stop signs and began tailgating the victim as they both turned onto northbound US-41.
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Woman killed after being hit by car in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was hit by a car on Jones Loop Road in Charlotte County Tuesday evening. An 18-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving west on Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road. The woman was walking in the eastbound lane of Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy