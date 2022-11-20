Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Officials searching for missing Colorado woman believed to be in Utah
CISCO, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County deputies said a missing woman from Colorado may be in eastern Utah. They said Melissa Gonzales of Grand Junction, Colorado, was last seen on Nov. 15 in Grand Junction. Officials said she is approximately 70 years old, 100 lbs and 5"01." She was...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
An area in Routt County is more at risk for avalanche than most of the state right now
After some big storms early in November, conditions have dried out around Steamboat Springs, but a storm is forecasted to bring at least a few inches of snow this week. If that happens, it could elevate the risk of avalanche. “The surfaces are all weakening, which right now means that...
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nomadness Rentals, Coldwell Banker two of Inc.’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies
Two companies with locations in Steamboat Springs are celebrating after again landing themselves on Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Nomadness Rentals is a property management company that began in California and has since expanded into Steamboat Springs. Nomadness was recently recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
One-time payment up to $1,500 coming to Colorado residents
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Colorado here's some great news: you're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
Longtime liquor stores react to passing of Prop 125
The law now allows vendors to sell wine in any establishment that is licensed to sell full-strength beer.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Share: Reader photos
Submit your photographs for publication online and in print by emailing them to share@steamboatpilot.com. Don’t forget to include the photographer’s name and a short caption to tell readers what’s happening in the image. News. |. 22 hrs ago |. 23 hrs ago |. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hyphal Knot mushroom farm bears fruit with sales in Moffat, Routt counties
It took a decade of learning, research and personal insight for Curtis Dilldine to turn his love of mushrooms and interest in mycology — the study of fungus — into a steady business. And like its namesake — Hyphal Knot — the growing business is showing the signs...
Advocate
Boebert: 'Disgusting' to Criticize Me for Colorado Springs Rampage
Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is on the defensive after many pointed out the correlation between her attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and this weekend's mass shooting at a queer Colorado nightclub near her district, where five people died and at least 18 were injured. Boebert, a gun fetishist narrowly reelected...
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
On the agenda, Steamboat Springs to review extending bus routes’ hours later into night
Amid staffing shortages, Steamboat’s public buses haven’t run past midnight all year. But on Dec. 6, the city’s transit department will offer City Council several strategies that could extend the public bus line’s service hours later into the night. During the last City Council meeting on...
cpr.org
Warning to Colorado’s reckless toll lane drivers: Big fines are coming your way next year
If you’ve spent time on Colorado's highways, you’ve probably seen it: drivers weaving in and out of toll lanes or otherwise abusing them. Last year, the legislature passed a bill that allows state transportation officials to ticket the tens of thousands of drivers who do just that on the relatively new part-time toll lanes on Interstate 70 near Idaho Springs.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Boebert vows to continue anti-trans rhetoric after LGBTQ club shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she’ll continue her long-running verbal attacks on trans people despite the mass shooting targeting an LGBTQ nightclub near her district. Boebert made her comments on 850KOA’s Ross Kaminsky show on Tuesday morning, two days after Sunday’s shooting killed...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
One in 1,000: Couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary
Leo and Alice Snowden were surrounded by friends and family at Sunset Meadows on Wednesday, Nov. 23, as the couple celebrated a rare milestone — their 70th wedding anniversary. According to the U.S Census Bureau, only 6% of married couples make it to their 50th wedding anniversary and just...
Heavy snow possible in Colorado beginning next week
Following light snowstorms that are expected over some of Colorado's highest mountains on Saturday night, a more powerful storm system is expected to impact the state beginning late on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS is confident that moderate to heavy snow will fall on Colorado's...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $18M from Nov. 18-24
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $18.1 million across 17 sales for the week of Nov. 18-24. Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 309, Building A at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $189,500 in 1997. 57730 Longfellow Way. Seller: Jamie T. and Michael S....
More snow possible in Denver early next week
Skies will stay clear overnight with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather on Friday and Saturday, a little colder on Sunday.
