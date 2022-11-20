ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macro Challenges Risk Jack In The Box's Unit Growth, Says Analyst

Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares of Jack In The Box JACK and lowered the price target from $84 to $73. The analyst said the company demonstrated solid Q4 same-store sales, including Jack in the Box 4% & Del Taco 5.2%, while unit growth came in below expectations with a total of 29 net closures.
Expert Ratings for Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources BEN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Franklin Resources. The company has an average price target of $22.0 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $19.00.
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Expert Ratings for SoFi Technologies

Within the last quarter, SoFi Technologies SOFI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SoFi Technologies has an average price target of $7.1 with a high of $9.00 and a low of $6.00.
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened...
Expert Ratings for Cigna

Within the last quarter, Cigna CI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cigna has an average price target of $356.29 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $335.00.
Starbucks, Alphabet Form This Bullish Pattern Ahead Of Federal Reserve Minutes

Alphabet, Inc GOOG GOOGL were trading higher on Wednesday ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s November minutes at 2 p.m. The move was in tandem with the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 spiking 0.7% higher at one point in anticipation the Fed’s tone may turn less hawkish amid recent higher-than-expected jobless claims and lower-than-expected consumer price index data.
Expert Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sibanye Stillwater SBSW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Sibanye Stillwater has an average price target of $11.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $10.00.
Why Coupa Software Shares Are Running Today

Coupa Software COUP shares are trading higher after Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Vista Equity Partners is said to explore a deal to acquire the software company. The stock was halted on a circuit breaker before continuing to rise, gaining over 30%. Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based...
Where Franklin Resources Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Franklin Resources BEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
A Look Into Coupa Software's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Coupa Software Inc. COUP rose by 5.82%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Coupa Software has. Based on Coupa Software's balance sheet as of September 7, 2022, long-term debt is at $2.16 billion and current debt is at $1.75 million, amounting to $2.16 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $527.96 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $1.63 billion.
Goldman Sachs Group Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group. Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 29 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the...
