This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas is starting to wonder if a value opportunity is emerging in Tesla shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management's Jenny Harrington says Jonas must be on "hallucinogenic drugs" to think so. As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started...
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Credit Suisse Issues 'Concerning' Outlook Showing Loss Of Assets 'Far Above' Expectations
Shareholders of embattled Credit Suisse Group CS approved a proposal to issue new equity on Wednesday. The Swiss bank's turnaround plans don't appear to be good enough in the near term, however, as investors are fleeing the name after management unveiled a worse-than-expected outlook for the fourth quarter. What To...
Macro Challenges Risk Jack In The Box's Unit Growth, Says Analyst
Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares of Jack In The Box JACK and lowered the price target from $84 to $73. The analyst said the company demonstrated solid Q4 same-store sales, including Jack in the Box 4% & Del Taco 5.2%, while unit growth came in below expectations with a total of 29 net closures.
Expert Ratings for Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources BEN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Franklin Resources. The company has an average price target of $22.0 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $19.00.
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Meta's Metaverse Ambitions In Jeopardy As FTC Challenges Within Unlimited Acquisition
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Meta Platforms Inc META squashed competition when it halted plans to build its own virtual reality fitness app and opted to buy Within Unlimited Inc instead, Bloomberg reports. The FTC said that the acquisition would keep the tech giant from entering the space through...
US Extended Student Loan Moratorium, Analysts Reduced Estimates, Price Targets On SoFi Technologies
Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained SoFi Technologies, Inc SOFI with a Buy and lowered the price target from $7 to $6 despite remaining upbeat on the stock. The seemingly never-ending student loan saga continued yesterday with President Biden extending the moratorium by another six months through June, with up to two months of potential payments pause afterward.
Expert Ratings for SoFi Technologies
Within the last quarter, SoFi Technologies SOFI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SoFi Technologies has an average price target of $7.1 with a high of $9.00 and a low of $6.00.
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
REITs: Healthcare Or Office? One Performs Better In A Recession (Both Tout Yields Over 5%)
From data gathered on Sept. 30, 2019, healthcare real estate investment trusts (REITs) have earned a trailing ten-year return of 11.6% on average. Office REITs, however, tend to have an average ten-year return of 9%. S&P Global reported that healthcare REITs have a five-year average dividend yield of 5.2%, while...
Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened...
Expert Ratings for Cigna
Within the last quarter, Cigna CI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cigna has an average price target of $356.29 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $335.00.
Starbucks, Alphabet Form This Bullish Pattern Ahead Of Federal Reserve Minutes
Alphabet, Inc GOOG GOOGL were trading higher on Wednesday ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s November minutes at 2 p.m. The move was in tandem with the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 spiking 0.7% higher at one point in anticipation the Fed’s tone may turn less hawkish amid recent higher-than-expected jobless claims and lower-than-expected consumer price index data.
Expert Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sibanye Stillwater SBSW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Sibanye Stillwater has an average price target of $11.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $10.00.
Why Coupa Software Shares Are Running Today
Coupa Software COUP shares are trading higher after Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Vista Equity Partners is said to explore a deal to acquire the software company. The stock was halted on a circuit breaker before continuing to rise, gaining over 30%. Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based...
Where Franklin Resources Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Franklin Resources BEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
A Look Into Coupa Software's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of Coupa Software Inc. COUP rose by 5.82%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Coupa Software has. Based on Coupa Software's balance sheet as of September 7, 2022, long-term debt is at $2.16 billion and current debt is at $1.75 million, amounting to $2.16 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $527.96 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $1.63 billion.
A Look At The SPY Ahead Of Federal Reserve Minutes: What's Up With The Stock Market?
Bullish traders are hoping the release of the Federal Reserve's monthly minutes show a more dovish tone. If the SPY receives a bullish reaction to the news, the ETF may regain the 200-day SMA as support. The SPDR S&P 500 SPY was popping up 0.7% at one point on Wednesday...
Goldman Sachs Group Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group. Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 29 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the...
