ktalnews.com
Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
ktalnews.com
Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
ktalnews.com
LSP: Minden man fatally injured after driving pickup truck into ditch
SHONGALOO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Troopers investigate the cause of a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in Webster Parish that left a Minden man fatally injured. According to LSP, 24-year-old Bret Dooly of Minden was driving his Ford F-150 down LA Highway 159 just south of LA Hwy...
ktalnews.com
SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
KLTV
1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police said four people were injured including a 1-year-old who is in critical condition following a crash Monday. According to Kilgore police, at 5:49 p.m., Kilgore Emergency Services responded to the report of a crash with injuries which occurred at the intersection of State Highway 135 and Peavine Road.
KTBS
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
ktalnews.com
Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
KTBS
Man shot, killed in front of Shreveport convenience store identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in front of the In and Out convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. Police said Rodrick Robinson was shot in the upper body and died a short time later at Ochsner LSU Health. Another victim...
Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
KTBS
2 Shreveport women arrested for defrauding veterans out of over a million dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars. Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard in a case they've been working on since September. Multiple veterans were targeted and...
KSLA
SPD looking for runaway teen girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen girl. Police say back on Sept. 20, Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a runaway by her family. She has since been seen near Huntington Avenue and Wyngate Boulevard wearing a pink bonnet.
q973radio.com
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check at East Texas Lowe’s
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media […]
ktalnews.com
Could it be 2 days of sun followed by severe storms?
Could it be 2 days of sun followed by severe storms?. Could it be 2 days of sun followed by severe storms?. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hurls homophobic slur …. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. ‘Trash walking’ uncovers usable products in NYC garbage …. Anna Sacks is an environmental activist...
KTBS
5 new vehicles stolen from Union Pacific railyard part of a growing trend
SHREVEPORT, La. – Five new vehicles were stolen in the middle of the night from a railroad yard in west Shreveport. By late Monday afternoon one car had been recovered after OnStar located and disabled the vehicle. That 2023 grey Chevrolet Camaro was located by Caddo sheriff's deputies at...
KSLA
2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force investigators have made two arrests in connection with the theft of more than $1 million from those who served in the nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September 2022 and learned that ZarRajah Za’keyla Watkins...
KSLA
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because two of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission Feeds 1,300 people on Thanksgiving
The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission opened its doors to homeless men, women, and children for Thanksgiving lunch. Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission Feeds 1,300 people …. The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission opened its doors to homeless men, women, and children for Thanksgiving lunch. Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport. Community members are encouraged to shop...
ktalnews.com
Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport
Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hurls homophobic...
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
