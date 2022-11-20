ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooringsport, LA

ktalnews.com

Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police said four people were injured including a 1-year-old who is in critical condition following a crash Monday. According to Kilgore police, at 5:49 p.m., Kilgore Emergency Services responded to the report of a crash with injuries which occurred at the intersection of State Highway 135 and Peavine Road.
KILGORE, TX
KTBS

Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
KILGORE, TX
KSLA

SPD looking for runaway teen girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen girl. Police say back on Sept. 20, Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a runaway by her family. She has since been seen near Huntington Avenue and Wyngate Boulevard wearing a pink bonnet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Could it be 2 days of sun followed by severe storms?

Could it be 2 days of sun followed by severe storms?. Could it be 2 days of sun followed by severe storms?. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hurls homophobic slur …. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. ‘Trash walking’ uncovers usable products in NYC garbage …. Anna Sacks is an environmental activist...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force investigators have made two arrests in connection with the theft of more than $1 million from those who served in the nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September 2022 and learned that ZarRajah Za’keyla Watkins...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because two of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
HAYNESVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission Feeds 1,300 people on Thanksgiving

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission opened its doors to homeless men, women, and children for Thanksgiving lunch. Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission Feeds 1,300 people …. The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission opened its doors to homeless men, women, and children for Thanksgiving lunch. Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport. Community members are encouraged to shop...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport

Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hurls homophobic...
SHREVEPORT, LA

