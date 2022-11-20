Read full article on original website
Best PS5 Black Friday deals live – consoles, games, SSDs and accessories
T3 digs out the best PS5 deals available now in the Black Friday sales to elevate your gaming and save you cash in the process
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans
A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
Business Insider
Nintendo's Black Friday Switch bundle includes a free game plus 3 months of online multiplayer for only $300
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Among the gaming deals available this Black Friday, Nintendo is offering a special deal on their wildly popular Nintendo Switch console. Starting today, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online for only $300.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps Into Power's Best Moment Yet
Chainsaw Man is now making its way through the Fall 2022 anime schedule as one of the most popular series of the season, and one awesome cosplay has tapped into Power's best moment in the anime so far! The first season of the adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has been a massive success with fans, and that's saying quite a lot as the manga was already a monstrous success in its own right before the anime made its full premiere. It's likely due to fans being introduced to the series' roster of characters, and this is most definitely led by Power.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet beat God of War and FIFA 23 to become the UK's biggest physical release of 2022
Scarlet and Violet is also now the second-biggest Pokemon launch of all time
The Xbox Series S is on sale ahead of Black Friday
In honor of Black Friday, and to help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping, you can grab Microsoft’s entry-level Xbox Series S at its lowest price ever.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Discounts Former PlayStation Exclusive to $2.99
A Nintendo Switch game that was formerly exclusive to PlayStation platforms for over a decade has now been drastically marked down and is only retailing for $2.99. Today, Nintendo kicked off its new Black Friday promotion which sees a number of great discounts for hundreds of different games. And while it's hard to definitively say which deals are the best of the best in this promotion, this offer in mention is almost too good to pass up.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
Where to buy PS5: Latest stock updates and all the best PS5 deals on Sony’s elusive console in the UK
UPDATE: TUESDAY 22 NOVEMBER 2022, 12PM GMT – Eleven retailers currently have the PS5 disc edition console in stock, PlayStation Direct has the standalone PS5 console in stock, but we expect it to sell out quickly. Most retailers are selling the PS5 as part of a bundle, but you might be able to find some standalone consoles at Argos if you’re lucky. Read on for the latest PS5 deals available and where to buy the console in the UK ahead of Black Friday.It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two...
TechRadar
This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal might just be the best we've ever seen
Planning on picking up an Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal? The following is certainly the right one for you. Black Friday deals continue apace across all kinds of gaming hardware this week, but the following Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal is among the cream of the crop. It includes the headset and a pair of controllers, alongside Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber, both of which are easily some of the best VR games around.
List of the best Xbox games on sale right now (November 2022)
The Xbox Store and Amazon have some great deals on our favorite games this week, we dive into some of the best deals available right now.
Nintendo News: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 3 Brings Merry Mountain Mayhem with Eight Additional Courses on Dec. 7
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Eight more courses are bringing festive fun to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC* for the Nintendo Switch system on Dec. 7! With the addition of Wave 3 courses, 24 of the 48 courses in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass will be available to play. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005149/en/ Eight more courses are bringing festive fun to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC for the Nintendo Switch system on Dec. 7! The Wave 3 courses include Merry Mountain. Hit the halfpipe and bank up the snowy hills on this charmingly festive course from Mario Kart Tour that features massive candy canes and wrapped gifts galore. And … is that a flying sleigh train? (Graphic: Business Wire)
Xbox Series S drops to lowest-ever price for Black Friday
Snap up the digital-only Xbox console, which has £60 off!
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Change Tera Types
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can change their Pokemon's Tera Types, but it will take a bit of work. Every Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a Tera Type, which determines what single type the Pokemon transforms into when it Terastallizes. Tera Types are determined by the individual Pokemon, with most Pokemon having a Tera Type that matches one of its normal types (i.e., most Pikachu in the game will have an Electric Tera Type) and some Pokemon having a Tera Type that is extremely different than their normal Tera Type (i.e, a Pikachu with the Flying Tera Type.) Considering that Pokemon have boosted attack power in their Tera Type while Terastallized, it adds a new layer of strategy to battles when choosing when to Terastallize and what Pokemon to Terastallize.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary
Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Makes New Pokemon Goodies Available
To coincide with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Nintendo is giving Nintendo Switch Online members some new freebies tied to the franchise. Outside of giving subscribers an extensive catalog of retro games to access through Switch Online, Nintendo often gives out some other goodies to those who the service. Now Switch Online members will be able to snag a number of different Pokemon-related icons.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Game Is for N64 Fans
A new Nintendo Switch game is for everyone yearning for that sweet N64 nostalgia. The Nintendo 64 may have not sold as well as some Nintendo systems like the Switch, the 3DS or the Wii, but like every Nintendo console -- except maybe the Wii U -- it has a special place in the heart of many, especially those who grew up in the late 90s and early 2000s. As you may know though, games from this era don't hold up that well, and that's because the industry was still learning how to make 3D games. However, despite this, many yearn for the 3D games of this era, particularly 3D platformers, a genre that is now a shadow of what it was during the N64 days.
