Another episode of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans season 1 is now available for streaming. Watch episode 5, “Zombie Prom” today with a Shudder subscription. The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is a horror-based drag competition that invites various alternative artists to compete for a $100 thousand grand prize and the title of Dragula — the World’s Next Drag Supermonster. The series tests participants by pushing them to complete terrifyingly elaborate looks, tackle performance-based challenges, and — if placed in the bottom — subject themselves to all manner of gruesome torture. Those up for extermination will eat spiders, be suffocated by latex, drink blood, play an all-too-real game of Operation, nothing is out of the question. And nothing is too gross.

1 DAY AGO