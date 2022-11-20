ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

MLive.com

Michigan football vs. Ohio State predictions: Blake Corum & CJ Stroud to shine

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan survived a scare against Illinois a week ago, as Wolverines kicker Jake Moody hit three field goals in the fourth quarter to...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

As Ohio State game approaches, Wolverine fans honor Bo Schembechler with grave walk

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan football tradition that started nearly 30 years ago continued as fans made a solemn walk to Forest Hill Cemetery to honor former gridiron legends. With yellow flowers in hand and surrounded by the sound of old football broadcasts narrated by the late Bob Ufer, the fans exchanged their favorite stories of Michigan football and their feelings for the upcoming Ohio State match.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Ohio State comes full circle against Michigan rushing attack that triggered an overhaul

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football defensive coordinator Jim Knowles plans to waste exactly zero seconds paying attention to injury reports out of Ann Arbor this week. He knows Michigan star running back Blake Corum is nursing a knee injury that could either limit him or keep him out of The Game on Saturday. Knowles is going to assume his defense has to face the Heisman Trophy candidate anyway.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

How Michigan’s offense works, and how Ohio State can stop it

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An experiment nearly four years ago that introduced a spread concept to the Michigan football offense, one latter dubbed “speed in space” by incoming coordinator Josh Gattis, has been effectively ended. During the early months of 2021, with the Wolverines’ offense at its...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Jaden Akins uncertain again after reinjuring foot

EAST LANSING – Just as Jaden Akins was starting to look like his old self, he’s out of action once again. But Michigan State is hopeful his absence won’t be long. Akins “tweaked” his left foot during late the Spartan’s Friday night win over Villanova, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said on Monday.
EAST LANSING, MI
Cleveland.com

What rivalry? Jim Harbaugh sure changed his tune Monday when asked about Michigan’s 2021 trash talk toward Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Five days before the first all-undefeated version of The Game since 2006, it has already been Jim Harbaugh’s honor to participate. We know this because Harbaugh invoked that word five times in 15 minutes during Monday’s press conference. To hear him tell it, the No. 3 Wolverines (11-0) harbor no animosity toward second-ranked Ohio State (11-0).
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Heading to Ford Field for 2022 football state finals? Here’s what you need to know

For the 18th consecutive year, Michigan’s top high school football teams are coming to Ford Field to compete for state championships this weekend. The action-packed weekend kicks off with four games on Friday, followed by another four on Saturday, and tickets are available at the door, from participating schools or online from Ford Field via Ticketmaster. One-day tickets cost $20 and are good for all four state-championship games each day.
ANN ARBOR, MI

