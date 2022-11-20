Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Why Michigan State’s Payton Thorne believes he’s a better player than last season
EAST LANSING – As Michigan State prepared for what was ultimately the season finale, Payton Thorne noticed a difference in practice. The quarterback had already made three relief appearances as a redshirt freshman but was suddenly in a new role. “I was just kind of noticing, all right, I’m...
MLive.com
Michigan football vs. Ohio State predictions: Blake Corum & CJ Stroud to shine
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan survived a scare against Illinois a week ago, as Wolverines kicker Jake Moody hit three field goals in the fourth quarter to...
MLive.com
Scouting the PKI field: A look at Michigan State’s potential opponents in Portland
EAST LANSING – It’s only November, but it’s time to get your bracket out. Michigan State will spend its Thanksgiving weekend playing in the Phil Knight Invitational, an eight-team college basketball tournament to be held Thursday through Sunday in Portland. Each team in the tournament will play...
MLive.com
What pressure? Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy eager for first start vs. Ohio State
ANN ARBOR – Growing up in Illinois, J.J. McCarthy said he was always attracted to the Michigan and Ohio State rivalry. The Wolverines’ sophomore quarterback will live it for the second time in his career on Saturday, but this time as the starting signal-caller. “It’s such a special...
MLive.com
As Ohio State game approaches, Wolverine fans honor Bo Schembechler with grave walk
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan football tradition that started nearly 30 years ago continued as fans made a solemn walk to Forest Hill Cemetery to honor former gridiron legends. With yellow flowers in hand and surrounded by the sound of old football broadcasts narrated by the late Bob Ufer, the fans exchanged their favorite stories of Michigan football and their feelings for the upcoming Ohio State match.
MLive.com
Ohio State comes full circle against Michigan rushing attack that triggered an overhaul
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football defensive coordinator Jim Knowles plans to waste exactly zero seconds paying attention to injury reports out of Ann Arbor this week. He knows Michigan star running back Blake Corum is nursing a knee injury that could either limit him or keep him out of The Game on Saturday. Knowles is going to assume his defense has to face the Heisman Trophy candidate anyway.
MLive.com
Michigan preparing for ‘loud, hostile’ environment at Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan will board a bus on Friday and make the three-hour trip down to central Ohio for a high-stakes game many in the college football world are looking forward to. And while the atmosphere last year in Ann Arbor could only be described as extraordinary,...
Why Mel Tucker doesn't want Michigan State to worry about clinching bowl vs. Penn State
EAST LANSING — Mel Tucker doesn’t talk about injuries. He doesn’t have any updates on his eight suspended Michigan State football players, either. But the third-year coach did make a rare, stark admission about what is happening behind closed doors with the Spartans and how both of those problems are affecting his defense.
victorybellrings.com
Big-time recruiting target expected to visit Penn State Football this weekend
Penn State Football may be making a move on a former top target that is currently committed elsewhere. Penn State Football received some promising news on Monday when 4-star athlete Rodney Gallagher tweeted he will visit this weekend. The news of Gallagher’s visit comes less than 24 hours after 4-star...
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.
How alignment with administration has allowed James Franklin to focus energy on his players
Franklin seemed more at peace than in years past.
MLive.com
How Michigan’s offense works, and how Ohio State can stop it
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An experiment nearly four years ago that introduced a spread concept to the Michigan football offense, one latter dubbed “speed in space” by incoming coordinator Josh Gattis, has been effectively ended. During the early months of 2021, with the Wolverines’ offense at its...
Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after blowing out Rutgers?
The Nittany Lions are 9-2 on the season.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jaden Akins uncertain again after reinjuring foot
EAST LANSING – Just as Jaden Akins was starting to look like his old self, he’s out of action once again. But Michigan State is hopeful his absence won’t be long. Akins “tweaked” his left foot during late the Spartan’s Friday night win over Villanova, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said on Monday.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker sorting through key eligibility decisions with clock ticking and signing day nearing
EAST LANSING – Assembling a college football roster was already a challenge. Developments in recent years, including the transfer portal and one-time transfer rule, the additional season of eligibility players were granted in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the early signing period in recruiting have further complicated that process.
MLive.com
Michigan State debuts in top 15 of new AP poll; Michigan falls out
After beating a top-five team and nearly beating another, Michigan State has crashed into the top 15 of the newest Associated Press poll. The Spartans checked in at No. 12 in the most recent Associated Press college basketball poll, released on Monday.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: RB Blake Corum vs. LB Tommy Eichenberg
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features a matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
What rivalry? Jim Harbaugh sure changed his tune Monday when asked about Michigan’s 2021 trash talk toward Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Five days before the first all-undefeated version of The Game since 2006, it has already been Jim Harbaugh’s honor to participate. We know this because Harbaugh invoked that word five times in 15 minutes during Monday’s press conference. To hear him tell it, the No. 3 Wolverines (11-0) harbor no animosity toward second-ranked Ohio State (11-0).
MLive.com
Mat Ishbia says he gave $14 million to Mel Tucker’s contract extension
Nearly a year after Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker landed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension, there’s a little more clarity about where some of the money came from. The deal, which was signed on Nov. 24, 2021, was financed in part by a pair of wealthy alumni,...
MLive.com
Heading to Ford Field for 2022 football state finals? Here’s what you need to know
For the 18th consecutive year, Michigan’s top high school football teams are coming to Ford Field to compete for state championships this weekend. The action-packed weekend kicks off with four games on Friday, followed by another four on Saturday, and tickets are available at the door, from participating schools or online from Ford Field via Ticketmaster. One-day tickets cost $20 and are good for all four state-championship games each day.
