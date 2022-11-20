A Mississippi woman was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to 60 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in October 2020, and continuing to Dec. 9, 2020, Maketia Dozier, 35, conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Hattiesburg area. During the course of the conspiracy, Dozier was found to be responsible for the distribution of 18 pounds of methamphetamine.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO