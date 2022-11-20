ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WacoTrib.com

Soldiers to pay tribute to Taylor at wreath-laying ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Soldiers from Fort Knox will pay tribute to former President Zachary Taylor at a wreath-laying ceremony in Kentucky. The ceremony at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Army post said in a statement. Fort Knox says that each...
