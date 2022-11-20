Read full article on original website
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
wvlt.tv
Holiday events coming to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Holiday cheer is on its way to downtown Knoxville! There’s going to be plenty to do once the festivities kick off on Nov. 25. This year will mark the seventh annual Elf on the Shelf Adventure. Several elves are hiding all around downtown Knoxville inside businesses. Families who want to try and find them all can pick up a North Pole Pass at Mast General Store or the Knoxville Visitors Center. The first 5,000 people to pick up a pass at either location will earn a holiday stamp!
wvlt.tv
Over 700 homebound seniors to receive Thanksgiving meals, goodie bags
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A record number of deliveries will hit doorsteps across East Tennessee this Thanksgiving. Preparations are underway at Knoxville’s Community Action Committee for the organization’s Mobile Meals deliveries on Thanksgiving. That’s where they drop off Thanksgiving foods to area senior citizens who are homebound.
wvlt.tv
Warming up ahead of batches of rain through Thanksgiving weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are hitting the roads today, the weather across the region is mild and dry, but we are tracking batches of rain that arrive in our area Thanksgiving night and again this weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or...
wvlt.tv
East Tennesseans help kids all over the world celebrate Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For a lot of kids, opening presents on Christmas is the best part of the year. But for other children, gifts are a luxury they don’t get. Hundreds of volunteers across East Tennessee are making sure kids around the world can feel that excitement too.
wvlt.tv
Tree removal to close some lanes near Smoky Mountains park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee motorists traveling on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge may encounter delays for a few days starting later this month. Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said tree removal crews will temporarily close lanes along the Spur, but the road will remain open.
Cocke County event helps put food on tables this Thanksgiving
According to census.gov, 19.7% of the community in Cocke County is living in poverty.
Former 'Hotel Knoxville' location to be turned into apartments for students and young professionals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A large slanted building with views of downtown Knoxville is being transformed. The iconic pyramid-shaped building near the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame could soon be an apartment complex for students and young professionals. According to an application for grant funding from the Downtown Knoxville Alliance,...
wvlt.tv
Tracking on and off rain chances starting late Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are hitting the roads today, the weather across the region is mild and dry! We are tracking chances starting late Thanksgiving and lasting through most of the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
WATE
Shop second hand scrubs in good condition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
WATE
Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week
Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
wvlt.tv
Enjoy the sunshine and warmth Wednesday before the clouds and rain arrives
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We continue to warm up over the next few days with rain arriving late Thanksgiving into Black Friday. We’ll see another shot of rain for the weekend as well. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
wvlt.tv
Christmas trees delivered for kids in East Tennessee children’s Hospital
A Georgia man was arrested in Knoxville Sunday for driving under the influence with a 7-year-old in the car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Services provided by RAM will be free. Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus team up to ring in the New Year. Updated: 5 hours ago.
How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?
Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
Empty hotel in downtown Knoxville could become apartments
Hotel Knoxville may soon be the home to more permanent residents after Melrose Knoxville proposed to turn the building into apartments.
Frost flowers form in Tennessee park as temperatures drop
Tennessee State Park Ranger Stephanie Mueller captured a unique sighting of frost flowers during her hike at Seven Islands State Birding Park.
Rising rent in Knoxville pushes people to move to other cities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The cost of keeping a roof over your head in Knoxville is rising. Monthly rent averages about $1,500 per month. But what does that mean for people that have lived in the area their entire lives? It could mean they would have to move elsewhere in East Tennessee.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement Park
North Carolina is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this western-themed amusement part that was left to decay right in the middle of the woods. The park had plans of reopening several times in recent years but to no avail, keep reading to learn more.
thebig1063.com
Large Fire at Cedar Grove Marina in New Tazewell, Tennessee
UPDATE - A short time before 9pm firefighters reported that the blaze was under control, but that they were staying on scene to take care of hot spots and flare ups. An investigation will be underway as to the cause of the fire. A Facebook post from the Marina states:...
