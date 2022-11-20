ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, TN

Holiday events coming to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Holiday cheer is on its way to downtown Knoxville! There’s going to be plenty to do once the festivities kick off on Nov. 25. This year will mark the seventh annual Elf on the Shelf Adventure. Several elves are hiding all around downtown Knoxville inside businesses. Families who want to try and find them all can pick up a North Pole Pass at Mast General Store or the Knoxville Visitors Center. The first 5,000 people to pick up a pass at either location will earn a holiday stamp!
KNOXVILLE, TN
Over 700 homebound seniors to receive Thanksgiving meals, goodie bags

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A record number of deliveries will hit doorsteps across East Tennessee this Thanksgiving. Preparations are underway at Knoxville’s Community Action Committee for the organization’s Mobile Meals deliveries on Thanksgiving. That’s where they drop off Thanksgiving foods to area senior citizens who are homebound.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tree removal to close some lanes near Smoky Mountains park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee motorists traveling on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge may encounter delays for a few days starting later this month. Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said tree removal crews will temporarily close lanes along the Spur, but the road will remain open.
GATLINBURG, TN
Tracking on and off rain chances starting late Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are hitting the roads today, the weather across the region is mild and dry! We are tracking chances starting late Thanksgiving and lasting through most of the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Shop second hand scrubs in good condition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week

Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?

Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
GATLINBURG, TN
Large Fire at Cedar Grove Marina in New Tazewell, Tennessee

UPDATE - A short time before 9pm firefighters reported that the blaze was under control, but that they were staying on scene to take care of hot spots and flare ups. An investigation will be underway as to the cause of the fire. A Facebook post from the Marina states:...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN

