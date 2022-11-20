ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

One hurt in Sunday wreck on U.S. 40 in Routt County

By Steamboat Pilot, Today staff report news@steamboatpilot.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 3 days ago
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Record for Nov. 14-20

8:43 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated a reported burglary at a campground at the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue. 6:13 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request to remove someone from a restaurant in Yampa. Tuesday, Nov. 15. 9:45 a.m....
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Existing trails provide ample opportunities to enjoy Routt National Forest

The beauty of nature and our forests must be protected from the overwhelming impact of humanity. Mother Earth is suffering. Care and love for nature can be balanced and afford us the opportunity to see what exists naturally undisturbed. I believe the trail system that exists in Routt National Forest gives us all the opportunity to use our national forests for recreation and to see nature in peaceful existence. Delay of this project is necessary until further study is done to assess the need for such a disturbance to our forest and to our wildlife.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Thank you from SSWSC to Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation and the City of Steamboat Springs

Thanksgiving is our favorite time of year at Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. The athletes in every discipline are on snow, and we couldn’t be more excited for the season ahead. Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we are grateful for: our amazing Steamboat families, athletes and coaches, snow and the incredible community partners who support us. As the winter season begins, we want to show our gratitude to our two key venue partners, Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation and the city of Steamboat Springs.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: There’s a great disparity in teacher pay across Routt County

Teachers develop the minds of students. They’re the reason that children go into society as educated adults. However, despite their incredible importance, they’re not treated equally within our county. Teachers in Steamboat Springs are paid a far higher salary than those of Hayden and Soroco. While it is...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Mad Rabbit project comes with concerns

I am writing today to express my opposition to the current Mad Rabbit trail proposal. We do not need to attract need to attract 180,000 more tourists to Steamboat, not when we are already pushing our town’s infrastructure with regards to housing, services and staffing. I have concerns that the proposal is poorly planned: using a decades-old, out-of-date forest map; the violations of the Colorado Roadless Rule and lack of Environmental Impact Statement; lack of seasonal closure and impact on local wildlife, especially elk herds and calving grounds; and there does not seem to have been a lot of exploring alternatives in planning trails with wildlife in mind.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

LiftUp of Routt County could use a boost this holiday season

During a year that‘s challenged food pantries nationwide, including LiftUp of Routt County, the high cost of food looks like it will carry into the holiday season. “Our budget for food for this year was $84,000,” LiftUp Executive Director Sue Fegelein said. “And to date, we’ve spent $190,386 on food.”
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Water managers add, improve temperature gauges in Yampa River

Midday Monday, Nov. 21, at the U.S. Geological Survey Fifth Street gauging station on the Yampa River in Steamboat Springs the water temperature was a cold 32 degrees Fahrenheit. That is 5 degrees colder than the median of 37 degrees for Monday based on USGS data from 2003 to 2021.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
skyhinews.com

Hot Sulphur Springs man arrested for assault

Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hot Sulphur Springs resident Justin Opinker, 39, for a Class 6 felony charge of assault on an at-risk adult Oct. 16. Opinker allegedly assaulted his 76-year-old father, according to a warrantless arrest probable cause statement. Opinker’s father had a bruise on his shin and...
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Please consider supporting the local Meals on Wheels program

As I made a dash to grab my new, very large blue patio umbrella flying away in the wind did I ever believe I’d be painfully waiting for a volunteer with a hot meal at my front door this fall? I laughed telling of my Mary Poppins flight. But the laughing stopped as the pain exploded up and down my back. I then needed to find a spine doctor and transportation.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Monday Medical: How to cope with the spread of RSV

Parents of children, especially young ones, are in a high state of alert with the growing number of RSV cases across the state and nation. But while parents should stay vigilant, doctors in Steamboat Springs want to reassure parents not to be alarmed, and that clinics here can handle any uptick in cases.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

