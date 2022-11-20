One hurt in Sunday wreck on U.S. 40 in Routt County

Read full article on original website
The Record for Nov. 14-20
8:43 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated a reported burglary at a campground at the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue. 6:13 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request to remove someone from a restaurant in Yampa. Tuesday, Nov. 15. 9:45 a.m....
Letter: Existing trails provide ample opportunities to enjoy Routt National Forest
The beauty of nature and our forests must be protected from the overwhelming impact of humanity. Mother Earth is suffering. Care and love for nature can be balanced and afford us the opportunity to see what exists naturally undisturbed. I believe the trail system that exists in Routt National Forest gives us all the opportunity to use our national forests for recreation and to see nature in peaceful existence. Delay of this project is necessary until further study is done to assess the need for such a disturbance to our forest and to our wildlife.
Steamboat mourns victims of Colorado Springs night club shooting (with video)
A somber gathering in downtown Steamboat Springs on Monday night, Nov. 21, was meant to mourn the five people killed and 18 wounded two days earlier when a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, but it also came with a call for help. The suspected shooter,...
Letter: Thank you from SSWSC to Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation and the City of Steamboat Springs
Thanksgiving is our favorite time of year at Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. The athletes in every discipline are on snow, and we couldn’t be more excited for the season ahead. Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we are grateful for: our amazing Steamboat families, athletes and coaches, snow and the incredible community partners who support us. As the winter season begins, we want to show our gratitude to our two key venue partners, Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation and the city of Steamboat Springs.
‘Best mountain in Colorado,’ Steamboat Resort opens for 2022-23 ski season
Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders lined up early Wednesday, Nov. 23, to be among the first to take in the beauty of Mount Werner and kick off the winter season. Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Steamboat Resort recorded its largest opening day in nearly a decade with six lifts and 34 trails available.
Letter: There’s a great disparity in teacher pay across Routt County
Teachers develop the minds of students. They’re the reason that children go into society as educated adults. However, despite their incredible importance, they’re not treated equally within our county. Teachers in Steamboat Springs are paid a far higher salary than those of Hayden and Soroco. While it is...
Letter: Mad Rabbit project comes with concerns
I am writing today to express my opposition to the current Mad Rabbit trail proposal. We do not need to attract need to attract 180,000 more tourists to Steamboat, not when we are already pushing our town’s infrastructure with regards to housing, services and staffing. I have concerns that the proposal is poorly planned: using a decades-old, out-of-date forest map; the violations of the Colorado Roadless Rule and lack of Environmental Impact Statement; lack of seasonal closure and impact on local wildlife, especially elk herds and calving grounds; and there does not seem to have been a lot of exploring alternatives in planning trails with wildlife in mind.
LiftUp of Routt County could use a boost this holiday season
During a year that‘s challenged food pantries nationwide, including LiftUp of Routt County, the high cost of food looks like it will carry into the holiday season. “Our budget for food for this year was $84,000,” LiftUp Executive Director Sue Fegelein said. “And to date, we’ve spent $190,386 on food.”
Water managers add, improve temperature gauges in Yampa River
Midday Monday, Nov. 21, at the U.S. Geological Survey Fifth Street gauging station on the Yampa River in Steamboat Springs the water temperature was a cold 32 degrees Fahrenheit. That is 5 degrees colder than the median of 37 degrees for Monday based on USGS data from 2003 to 2021.
Hot Sulphur Springs man arrested for assault
Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hot Sulphur Springs resident Justin Opinker, 39, for a Class 6 felony charge of assault on an at-risk adult Oct. 16. Opinker allegedly assaulted his 76-year-old father, according to a warrantless arrest probable cause statement. Opinker’s father had a bruise on his shin and...
Letter: Please consider supporting the local Meals on Wheels program
As I made a dash to grab my new, very large blue patio umbrella flying away in the wind did I ever believe I’d be painfully waiting for a volunteer with a hot meal at my front door this fall? I laughed telling of my Mary Poppins flight. But the laughing stopped as the pain exploded up and down my back. I then needed to find a spine doctor and transportation.
Colorado town to hit -13 degrees overnight, single-digit temps expected across the state
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Coloradans across the state are in for a frigid Friday night, with temperatures in most areas expected to plummet into the single digits. The service is also calling for some regions to dip into the negatives, with the town of Walden notably forecasted...
Two Steamboat Springs organizations awarded $18,000 in grant money to support older adults
On Monday, Nov. 21, the NextFifty Initiative announced it had awarded $93,000 in grants to three organizations that work to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers in Northwest Colorado. In Steamboat Springs, Tread of Pioneers Museum was awarded $10,000, and The Colorado New Play Festival received $8,000....
Local outdoor gear providers hoping new downtown Steamboat pop-up brings opportunity
A new downtown pop-up store will provide several local outdoor manufacturers a place to showcase their products, bring attention to their brands and sell their gear this holiday season — and if all goes well, maybe longer. “We called it Hala GearSpace from the start because we always picture...
Monday Medical: How to cope with the spread of RSV
Parents of children, especially young ones, are in a high state of alert with the growing number of RSV cases across the state and nation. But while parents should stay vigilant, doctors in Steamboat Springs want to reassure parents not to be alarmed, and that clinics here can handle any uptick in cases.
