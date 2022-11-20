Read full article on original website
WESH
Woman accused of striking 2 Polk County deputies with vehicle
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of hitting two deputies with her vehicle has been arrested. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon around 12:49 p.m., deputies were responding to Max Pay Pawn Shop regarding a suspect trying to using a stolen credit card. When deputies attempted...
WESH
Family searching for 73-year-old man reported missing in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding this elderly man they say went missing Thanksgiving night. Deputies say Herman McClenton, 73, went on a walk around 4 p.m. and never returned. One of the reason's deputies are so concerned about this...
Sheriff's office: Hillsborough County detention deputy arrested for DUI
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested for DUI, according to the agency. On Wednesday, Deputy Nathan Weaver was reportedly taken into custody by the Clearwater Police Department for getting behind the wheel while under the influence. “We hold our employees...
2 killed after motorcycle crashes into SUV in Manatee County
Two Bradenton residents died Friday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
20-year-old arrested after shooting 23-year-old during argument on Thanksgiving
A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot during an argument in a Bradenton apartment on Thanksgiving evening.
NBC 2
Crash on I-75 leaves 2 people dead
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash between a car and a motorcycle kills two people Friday night. The motorcyclist was driving west on State Road 70 and approaching Interstate 75 when he attempted to stop and avoid a car in front of him. The motorcycle crashed into the car’s rear and the passenger and driver separated from the motorcycle.
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Orange County hit-and-run crash, troopers say
OCOEE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in Orange County, the Ocoee Police Department said. The crash happened on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, close to the Forestbrooke community, in Ocoee. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. Police believe the...
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found dead hours after he was reported missing from his home in Orange County.
cbs12.com
Drone saves hiker in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Drone to the rescue!. Officials with Polk County say a hiker was in distress at Tigers Creek Preserve on Friday. Polk County Fire Rescue received the report and found the hiker with an aerial drone. The drone searched for the hiker who was reportedly...
46-Year-Old Dover Woman Killed Walking On SR-60
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Dover woman has died in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on SR-60, east of North St. Cloud Avenue, when the Dover woman walked
15-year-old shooting victim dies after being left at Bradenton hospital, deputies say
Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a teenager's death after he died while being treated for a gunshot wound Thursday.
Mysuncoast.com
15-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Just after midnight Thursday, a 15-year-old arrived at Manatee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries. Prior to that, a patrolling Manatee County Deputy heard gunshots in the 1800 block of 28th Ave E, Bradenton when he heard gunshots. Moments later, he arrived at the shooting scene and discovered evidence in the roadway.
WESH
Human remains, gun found in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating what they believe is a suspicious death in Orlando. On Wednesday night, Orlando police said human remains and a gun were found in a wooded area near South Semoran Boulevard. The scene is active while homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical...
click orlando
Police seek person of interest in Altamonte Springs death investigation
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man back in October. Police initially responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. on Oct....
click orlando
‘You left my son for dead:’ Mother demands action after boy hurt in Orange County hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park mother is searching for answers after her 12-year-old son was injured in a car crash while on his bike last Friday. Felicia Lakharam said her worst fear became a reality when her 12-year-old son was hurt in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. The recent crash has traumatized Lakharam and her son. She said she’s now considering getting rid of all of her children’s bicycles.
WESH
Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said early Thursday that missing 5-year-old Aaron Pena had been found dead. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home. We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
WESH
Project Safe Car offering shoppers important reminders about car theft
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs Police kicked off their annual Project Safe Car program on Friday. The program looks to remind drivers how to avoid being the victim of car theft. WESH 2 spoke with officers about the program out at the Altamonte Mall Friday morning. "This here...
I-4 reopened after shooting involving a deputy near Dinosaur World
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting involving a deputy near Dinosaur World.
wfla.com
Sheriff Judd discusses deputy-involved shooting that caused I-4 closure near Dinosaur World
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning. A heavy police presence caused traffic delays on I-4 near Dinosaur World, causing traffic to back up in the westbound lanes. The Florida Highway Patrol...
