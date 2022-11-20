Read full article on original website
Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop
Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
themorninghustle.com
Black Driver Who Louisiana Cop Shot ‘In The Head’ Is Brother Of Top State Police Leader
An investigation has begun in central Louisiana after a local police officer shot and killed a Black male driver who was allegedly unarmed for reasons that were not immediately disclosed. Video footage recorded at the scene includes one account that claimed the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy behind the shooting in the city of Alexandria shot the driver “in the head.”
Black Man Shot in the Head by Cop After Being Pulled Over for Tinted Windows
Tinted windows and a modified exhaust pipe are why Derrick Kittling’s Chevrolet Silverado was pulled over in Alexandria, Louisiana, earlier this month. And in 58-seconds, an officer shot the 45-year-old Black father of three in the head. This weekend, Louisiana State Police, in coordination with the Rapides Parish District...
ABC News
Manhunt underway for suspect who fatally shot Migos rapper Takeoff
As tributes pour in for Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Tuesday, police are urging anyone with information about his killing to come forward. “Somebody knows exactly who it was and I'm pretty confident that somebody's gonna step up,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner...
Complex
Fourth Suspect Arrested in Young Dolph Murder Case
Tennessee police have made another arrest in connection to Young Dolph’s murder. According to WREG, Jermarcus Johnson surrendered to authorities on Friday afternoon, just hours after he was publicly identified as a suspect. Police said Johnson was wanted for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and called on the public to help locate the 25-year-old man.
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police
Tennessee authorities say the remains of Chelsie Walker, 24, were found in a "remote area," and two people are now in custody A 24-year-old Tennessee woman was found dead just days after she disappeared. Now, police have two people in custody. Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones shared via Facebook on Sunday that the search for Chelsie Walker began after she was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department. Madisonville's Detective Division immediately began looking into the case and determined that the last time she was seen alive was at a home...
YSL Member Receives Three Life Sentences After Being Named In RICO Case
The young member of Young Thug's YSL crew was convicted of multiple charges.
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?
Mary Lunsford spoke to her daughter 29-year-old daughter Tabitha Queen on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021. Mary lives in San Antonio, Texas, and Tabitha lived in Bastrop, Louisiana with her three children. Tabitha called her mother to wish her a Happy Mother's Day, reports KNOE.
Arkansas Woman Found Dead from Single Gunshot Wound Outside BP Gas Station
Just two weeks after a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot in West Memphis, Arkansas, another woman has been killed, leaving four children behind. Twenty-eight-year-old Christian Hammock was found dead inside a gray Nissan Sentra outside a BP gas station Sunday. She died from a single gunshot wound, according to police officials.
Arrest warrant issued: Did friend of Shanquella Robinson kill her?
After a week of intense speculation and anxious waiting by the family, Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson. A Mexican prosecutor made the announcement that one of the so-called friends has been identified as being responsible for Robinson’s homicide, according to ABC News. The authorities have not yet identified who this person is.
Car Found Submerged in a Houston Bayou with 2 Bodies Inside Had Been There for Hours, Cops Say
Officials in Houston are looking into what caused a vehicle with two men inside to allegedly plunge into a bayou early on Halloween morning. Houston police said the vehicle reportedly drove into the Brays Bayou around 3 a.m. local time on Monday, though it was not reported until that afternoon.
Baton Rouge man fatally shoots father over blown nose
A Baton Rouge man shot and killed his father Tuesday in a rage over a blown nose, according to arrest documents obtained by The Advocate, then turned himself in.
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?
44-year-old Rita Shaw lived with her mother in the 4700 block of Cerise Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rita suffered from schizophrenia and had a drug addiction. Unfortunately, she and her boyfriend, Michael, often battled with drugs and alcohol.
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June Morning
Lakisha Shantella Taylor, nicknamed Kisha, is the mother of three children. She separated from her husband and shared a home with her cousin, Sandy Stevenson, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. On the morning of June 13, 2008, Sandy left the house to run an errand. When she returned, Lakisha was nowhere in the house.
1 person dead after hydroplaning, crashing into unoccupied vehicle
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle. Police say that vehicle one was involved in a previous crash, was disabled and unoccupied in the left lane on DNT near Mockingbird Lane. Vehicle two was traveling southbound at about 5:48 a.m. on Thanksgiving when it hydroplaned, striking the left concrete barrier, crashing into vehicle one. The driver of vehicle two, 45-year-old Kamilu Asalu was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide victim found on train tracks ID'd as 14-year-old boy
The body found shot to death on the railroad tracks behind the SUNO campus has been identified as a 14-year-old boy. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office says the preliminary cause of death of Dominic Tomlin was from gunshot wounds.
Man, 23, found fatally stabbed in Bronx building staircase: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed inside the stairwell area of a Bronx residential building early Wednesday, authorities said.
Persons of interest wanted in Central City homicide
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the persons of interest were caught on surveillance video running from the scene of the crime.
Operation Washout scrubs the streets of criminals
A two week operation by U.S. Marshals and several other federal, state and local law enforcement partners finished up on Friday. Operation Washout targeted some of the area’s most dangerous and violent fugitives.
