ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop

Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
themorninghustle.com

Black Driver Who Louisiana Cop Shot ‘In The Head’ Is Brother Of Top State Police Leader

An investigation has begun in central Louisiana after a local police officer shot and killed a Black male driver who was allegedly unarmed for reasons that were not immediately disclosed. Video footage recorded at the scene includes one account that claimed the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy behind the shooting in the city of Alexandria shot the driver “in the head.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ABC News

Manhunt underway for suspect who fatally shot Migos rapper Takeoff

As tributes pour in for Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Tuesday, police are urging anyone with information about his killing to come forward. “Somebody knows exactly who it was and I'm pretty confident that somebody's gonna step up,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner...
HOUSTON, TX
Complex

Fourth Suspect Arrested in Young Dolph Murder Case

Tennessee police have made another arrest in connection to Young Dolph’s murder. According to WREG, Jermarcus Johnson surrendered to authorities on Friday afternoon, just hours after he was publicly identified as a suspect. Police said Johnson was wanted for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and called on the public to help locate the 25-year-old man.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police

Tennessee authorities say the remains of Chelsie Walker, 24, were found in a "remote area," and two people are now in custody A 24-year-old Tennessee woman was found dead just days after she disappeared. Now, police have two people in custody. Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones shared via Facebook on Sunday that the search for Chelsie Walker began after she was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department. Madisonville's Detective Division immediately began looking into the case and determined that the last time she was seen alive was at a home...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
rolling out

Arrest warrant issued: Did friend of Shanquella Robinson kill her?

After a week of intense speculation and anxious waiting by the family, Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson. A Mexican prosecutor made the announcement that one of the so-called friends has been identified as being responsible for Robinson’s homicide, according to ABC News. The authorities have not yet identified who this person is.
CBS DFW

1 person dead after hydroplaning, crashing into unoccupied vehicle

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle. Police say that vehicle one was involved in a previous crash, was disabled and unoccupied in the left lane on DNT near Mockingbird Lane. Vehicle two was traveling southbound at about 5:48 a.m. on Thanksgiving when it hydroplaned, striking the left concrete barrier, crashing into vehicle one. The driver of vehicle two, 45-year-old Kamilu Asalu was pronounced dead at the scene. 
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy