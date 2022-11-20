USC lands in Top 5 of AP poll; Georgia, Ohio State still 1-2
Welcome back to the club, Southern California.
The Trojans reached No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Sunday, marking their first appearance in the Top 5 since hitting No. 4 in September 2017. They jumped two spots after an epic 48-45 victory over crosstown rival UCLA on Saturday night.
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Texans (1-8-1) hold the top pick based on win-loss records through Week 11, ahead of the Carolina Panthers (3-8) and Chicago Bears (3-8).
Houston would also pick seventh, a selection owed the Texans as part of the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns (3-7).
...
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler was dismissed by the organization due to an alleged groping incident on Sunday night in Mexico City after the team's arrival for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was sent back home to Arizona prior to Monday's game.
"It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner and...
Brown freshman Olivia Pichardo on Monday became the first woman to make an active Division I baseball roster.
The 18-year-old utility player was named to the Bears' roster as a walk-on for the 2023 season.
"I'm just really glad that we're having more and more female baseball players at the collegiate level, and no matter what division, it's just really good to see this progression," Pichardo said in a school...
Heading into November, the Detroit Lions resembled a train wreck. Entering their traditional Thanksgiving Day game, the Lions are suddenly on the fast track to playing meaningful games in December.
Their hopes of entering the playoff picture could quickly be derailed when they host the powerful Buffalo Bills (7-3).
Detroit (4-6) comes into the game with a three-game winning streak, including a convincing 31-18 road triumph over the New York...
Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams took the field for practice with the Detroit Lions on Monday, marking the debut of the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Lions have 21 days to activate Williams from non-football injury list (NFI) to the active roster.
Williams, 21, started the season on the NFI list, rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the College Football Playoff championship game while playing for...
The Oregon Ducks got another big body up front in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, with a verbal commitment from 3-star OT Gernorris Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 285-pounder from Lakeland, Florida.
Wilson is rated by 247Sports as the No. 86 OL and No. 987 overall player in the 2023 class.
Wilson was originally committed to the Auburn Tigers, but he opened up his recruitment after the coaching change saw Bryan Harsin fired. This allowed Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm to step in and convince Wilson to come on up to Eugene to play for the Ducks.
Wilson plans to take his official visit to Oregon in December.
Gernorris Wilson’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
86
FL
OL
Rivals
3
5.6
FL
OL
ESPN
3
77
FL
OL
On3 Recruiting
3
89
FL
OL
247 Composite
3
0.8614
FL
OL
Vitals
Hometown
Lakeland, Florida
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
285 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on January 12, 2021
Committed to Oregon on November 23, 2022
Twitterhttps://twitter.com/WilsonGernorris/status/159557465727245107311
