Photos: UVA memorial for 3 slain students

Mourners look over flowers that line a bridge near the scene of a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student suspect is in custody.

Mourners place flowers on a bridge near the scene of a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student suspect is in custody.

In this image from video, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin brings flowers to a memorial service at the University of Virginia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. A University of Virginia student and former member of the school's football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday.

A banner with the numbers and initials of three University of Virginia football players killed in a shooting hangs from a home near the crime scene, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry were were killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play.

This combo of undated image provided by University of Virginia Athletics shows NCAA college football players, from left, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The three Virginia football players were killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. (University of Virginia Athletics via AP)

Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va.

This booking photo released by the Henrico County Sheriff's Office shows Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who was arrested Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in the fatal shooting of three football players at the University of Virginia. (Henrico County Sheriff's Office via AP)