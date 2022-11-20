UVA honors three slain students

UVA honors three shooting victims 00:31

MIAMI – The University of Virginia in Raleigh held a public memorial service for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry.

They were killed when a gunman opened fire on a bus full of students returning home from a class field trip.

Classmates joined loved ones to share stories about the victims.

Perry was a Miami native.

Two other students were also injured.

The gunman, a fellow student, is currently behind bars on a number of charges including murder and attempted murder.