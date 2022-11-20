Read full article on original website
King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal
If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
Royal Expert Makes Startling Claim About Meghan Markle's Podcast
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Although she no longer enjoys the official privileges of being a member of the British palace, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, does have one advantage that is normally denied to her in-laws. Senior royals live under a code of silence that restricts them from speaking their minds in public about many hot-button topics. Meghan, a private citizen living in the U.S., is free to express herself in media interviews and other outlets, though the royals may not necessarily be happy about what she says.
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Saw Meghan Markle As An Escape Route From His Famous Family
Earlier this year, new claims emerged about why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really left the royal family, reigniting a conversation that shows no signs of slowing down despite the fact Megxit happened in early 2020. According to the Mirror, in Valentine Low's latest book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown," the author posits that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially planned to take a short sojourn from their roles, as opposed to leaving them completely.
Why Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Bracing Themselves For Their Netflix Series Debut
Netflix will soon release a docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — known to many in the UK as royal defectors — who left the crown to pursue a new life in the US. In September 2020, the celebrity couple signed a deal with the streamer for their company, Archewell Productions, to create exclusive programming for them (per The New York Times).
Deborah Ann Woll Explains The Unexpected Positive Side Of Filming During The Pandemic - Exclusive
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left people across the world feeling burnt out and exhausted. Nearly three years of masking, vaccinations, and periods of quarantine have totally changed our lives in ways that we'll be feeling for decades; it has even changed how we eat. Another major shift occurred in Hollywood, where some projects were put on pause indefinitely and others were filmed in total isolation during the height of the pandemic. The latter option was the case for "True Blood" and "Daredevil" alum Deborah Ann Woll's latest project, "Deborah."
Nicole Vs. Jada: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Choosing Sides
"Days of Our Lives" is about to serve up some serious Thanksgiving drama. This week, fans of the Peacock soap opera will watch as there will be a lot of juicy storylines to sink their teeth into as they celebrate the kickoff of the holiday season. In the newly released promo, which was posted to the sudser's Twitter account, fans see that tensions are definitely rising in Salem.
Kate Middleton's Remembrance Day Jewelry May Have Been A Subtle Yet 'Painful' Message To Meghan Markle
On November 13, 2022, King Charles III led the first royal Remembrance Sunday service since the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via CNN). Like his mother before him, Charles laid a wreath of poppies at the Cenotaph in London, the U.K.'s main war memorial, as reported by English Heritage. The flower is a symbol of remembrance in the U.K. as it was the first flower to grow on the battlefields when World War I ended, per the BBC. Charles has carried out this honor of laying a wreath before, particularly in the later years of his mother's life. But this was the first time he'd done so as monarch, a very poignant moment in British history.
Adam Devine Almost Passed On Accepting His Pitch Perfect Role - Exclusive
It's hard to think about the "Pitch Perfect" franchise without Adam Devine's Bumper Allen coming to mind. The vivacious character made his debut alongside the likes of Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin, and more singing stars in the first movie just over a decade ago. He made life hard for the Barden Bellas as the egotistical and at times delightfully unhinged head of the all-male a cappella group the Treblemakers. And he's back at it again 10 years later.
The Sitcom Star Who Made A Dangerous Arrival On The Price Is Right Stage
There isn't a game show quite like "The Price Is Right." The flashy, fun-filled show has been on the air since 1972 and is always a good time for contestants and viewers. It's no wonder that host Drew Carey and the show have won awards for their crowd-pleasing formula of creative games and thrilling prizes. But when you're the longest-running game show of all time, you're bound to have some hilarious slip-ups. Even former host Bob Barker had a humiliating moment on "The Price Is Right." But that's just the nature and charm of live television — you never know what might happen next.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank
Jason David Frank, one of the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" of the iconic hit '90 television show, has died at age 49, the AP reported. Frank played Tommy Oliver, the Green Power Ranger who later became the White Power Ranger, according to IMBd. He repeated the role on multiple spin-offs.
Jana Kramer Talks Lifetime's Steppin' Into The Holiday - Exclusive Interview
Jana Kramer is known for everything from "One Tree Hill" to her successful music career to her burgeoning wine business. She has also quickly become a holiday movie regular, thanks to her frequent collaborations with Lifetime. This year, Kramer is back on our screens in Lifetime's "Steppin' Into the Holiday" alongside eternal heartthrob Mario Lopez, and the chemistry between the two is off the charts.
The Hallmark Movie That Brought Victor Webster And Shantel VanSanten Together
Working with someone on a project or even at work can sometimes lead to romantic sparks. Consensual workplace romances can blossom into beautiful love stories. Working with someone in a romantic setting can make the chance of love even greater, which is why there are many celebrities who find love with their costars.
Brooke Elliott And Brandon Quinn Say A Country Christmas Harmony Is A 'Unique' Holiday Film - Exclusive
Actors Brooke Elliott and Brandon Quinn are no strangers to viewers of Netflix drama "Sweet Magnolias," and the two reunited for Lifetime's "A Country Christmas Harmony." In the new holiday movie, Elliott stars as country singer Chrissy Kessler, a one-time superstar whose career has seen better days. In hopes of boosting her popularity and getting her back on top, her record label sends her back to her hometown to perform in a heartwarming Christmas concert.
Expert Explains Why King Charles Can't Run The Same Monarchy As His Late Parents
While Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in the UK, King Charles III has his own unique royal distinctions. At the age of 74 at King Charles III's coronation in 2023, he will be the oldest UK monarch to be crowned, via The Washington Post. He has also waited the longest of anyone who has been next in line to the throne. Considering that his succession came after his mother died, it didn't come with a great deal of celebration. There was a 10-day period of national mourning after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth, and there was a further seven days of official mourning for the royal family after the funeral. During which time, they had to wear black and put a pause on ordinary work obligations, per Vanity Fair. After mourning ended, the new normal of King Charles III as head of the royal family began.
Why Royal Commentators Say Meghan And Harry's Latest Award Insults King Charles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, haven't had the easiest time with the media following their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020. Still, it's nothing new to them as there have been struggles throughout the couple's relationship. For Meghan, flack from the British media...
Dove Cameron's Dedication To The Queer Community At The 2022 AMAs Has Twitter In Tears
Dove Cameron has never been afraid to share raw messages about her identity. The former Disney star has blossomed into one of the leaders in the upcoming generation of pop icons. Dove Cameron's stunning transformation has been exciting to watch since her days as a cast member in Disney's "Descendants." She came out as queer during an Instagram livestream in 2020, according to Buzzfeed. Since, Cameron says that she feels more genuine getting to live more authentically. However, Cameron made a much more public statement by appearing on the cover of Gay Times in 2021. "Through the public acknowledgement of my sexuality, I feel like I'm living my life more bare," she said in 2021.
The Bold And The Beautiful Producer Hints At A Fascinating Christmas For Legendary Villainess Sheila Carter
It's a rare occasion when a villain terrorizes not one, but two TV shows. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has menaced Genoa City on "The Young and the Restless" since 1990, as well as crossing over for a reign of unmerciful terror on "The Bold and the Beautiful," making things as painful as possible for the Forrester family (via Soaps in Depth). The laundry list of Sheila's crimes, according to Soap Central, includes assault, kidnapping, and murder among many other vile deeds. Sheila's modus operandi is wide and varied — she once used bees to kill the highly allergic Lance (Adam Huss). She also became enemies with the late Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), a lawbreaker in her own right (via Fame 10), and later cut off one of her own toes to fake her death.
How To Rock Blake Lively's Moody 'Antique Grandma' Manicure
This year has seen the revival of multiple fashion trends that made reference to the past, including wide-leg pants, crochet sets, and cropped cardigans. With all these references to the past in our clothing, it was just a matter of time better our nail designs went in the same direction.
