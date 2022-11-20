Read full article on original website
Man's death at Wilson Road Park ruled a homicide, warrant issued for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have issued a warrant for a man wanted for murder after a man's body was found in a pond Wednesday in west Columbus. Police said Robert Marsh III, 51, was found in a pond at Wilson Road Park along the Camp Chase Rail Trail Wednesday morning.
1 person killed in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has died after Columbus police said they were shot Tuesday night in South Linden. Police said they got a ShotSpotter alert just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 1120 East 16th Avenue. When officers arrived at the area, they found a...
3 people indicted for planning east Columbus murder in May 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury has indicted three people for planning the murder of a man and the shooting of a woman in east Columbus in May 2021. Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spruell, and Sha'Brian Jenkins were indicted Wednesday, according to Columbus police. The indictments stem from a...
Community shows its support for Ross County sergeant seriously injured in shoot-out
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — Sergeant Eric Kocheran is in critical condition after being shot in the chest during a shoot-out outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The other man involved in the shootout, 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, died. As the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate...
5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
Man arrested in east Columbus deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshalls on Monday in connection with an east Columbus deadly shooting. Police said 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr. is charged with murder in the death of Allen Mullins, 53. The shooting happened on Nov. 1 just before 12:30 p.m. Officers...
Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police officers due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with firing a shotgun at Columbus police officers is set to go before a judge Monday morning. The incident happened on Nov. 12 just before 1 a.m. along Kingsford Road in west Columbus. Police said they were responding to a report of...
19-year-old charged in death of woman found in southwest Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old woman currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old woman who was found dead in a southwest Columbus home in May. Nachyla Halton, 19, is charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester,...
Man sentenced to 22 years after admitting to fatally shooting father of 6 in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting to death a well-known businessman. "My father would take off his clothes and give them to you if you needed clothes," said Sahar Salash, the daughter of Mohammad Shalash, 59, who was gunned down during a robbery just two days after Thanksgiving in 2020.
Attorneys ready for jury's return Monday in George Wagner trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - Attorneys were able to work out nearly all of the jury instructions in the George Wagner trial on Tuesday. That means there will be no court proceedings for the rest of the week in his high-profile case. The jury will return on Monday, Nov. 28 for...
Death penalty off the table for George Wagner if convicted in the Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The prosecution has officially lifted the death penalty from the sentencing options George Wagner would face if he's convicted for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Jake Wagner agreed to confess if the death penalty was removed as a possible penalty for all four...
Man sentenced to life in prison for beating wife to death with log amid divorce
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County judge sentenced a man to life in prison after he was found guilty of murder for fatally beating his wife with a log during their divorce. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Santiago Martinez to life in prison...
House under construction in Linden caught fire, causing damage to neighboring houses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A house under construction in the Linden area caught fire Sunday evening, causing damage to the two houses on either side of the property. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said no one was in the house at the time of the fire.
Measles cases in Columbus rise to 24, all unvaccinated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases in Columbus rose to 24 on Wednesday, with 11 hospitalizations. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. No deaths have been reported. Eleven daycare and school locations have had confirmed cases in the Columbus area. Unvaccinated is defined as children...
Program to help keep young people away from crime expanding to serve hundreds of teen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus teens will soon get help to keep them away from crime and on the right path. A City of Columbus Recreation and Parks program, ReRoute, is expanding to meet the need in the community. "We may not be able to save everyone,...
Franklin County Dog Shelter hosting annual Thanksgiving holiday sleepover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center will once again be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Sleepover. This year's event will begin on Tuesday and end on Sunday. The holiday sleepover allows guests to take a shelter dog home for the holiday weekend. The...
OSU police teaming up with law enforcement agencies to keep rivalry game safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Police is partnering with local, state and federal law agencies on Saturday to make sure everything runs smoothly during The Game. "We are all on the same page," said Ohio State University Police Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt, "to make sure we keep...
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
