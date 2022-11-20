ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

myfox28columbus.com

1 person killed in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has died after Columbus police said they were shot Tuesday night in South Linden. Police said they got a ShotSpotter alert just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 1120 East 16th Avenue. When officers arrived at the area, they found a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

3 people indicted for planning east Columbus murder in May 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury has indicted three people for planning the murder of a man and the shooting of a woman in east Columbus in May 2021. Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spruell, and Sha'Brian Jenkins were indicted Wednesday, according to Columbus police. The indictments stem from a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man arrested in east Columbus deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshalls on Monday in connection with an east Columbus deadly shooting. Police said 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr. is charged with murder in the death of Allen Mullins, 53. The shooting happened on Nov. 1 just before 12:30 p.m. Officers...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police officers due in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with firing a shotgun at Columbus police officers is set to go before a judge Monday morning. The incident happened on Nov. 12 just before 1 a.m. along Kingsford Road in west Columbus. Police said they were responding to a report of...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

19-year-old charged in death of woman found in southwest Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old woman currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old woman who was found dead in a southwest Columbus home in May. Nachyla Halton, 19, is charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man sentenced to 22 years after admitting to fatally shooting father of 6 in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting to death a well-known businessman. "My father would take off his clothes and give them to you if you needed clothes," said Sahar Salash, the daughter of Mohammad Shalash, 59, who was gunned down during a robbery just two days after Thanksgiving in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Attorneys ready for jury's return Monday in George Wagner trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - Attorneys were able to work out nearly all of the jury instructions in the George Wagner trial on Tuesday. That means there will be no court proceedings for the rest of the week in his high-profile case. The jury will return on Monday, Nov. 28 for...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Measles cases in Columbus rise to 24, all unvaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases in Columbus rose to 24 on Wednesday, with 11 hospitalizations. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. No deaths have been reported. Eleven daycare and school locations have had confirmed cases in the Columbus area. Unvaccinated is defined as children...
COLUMBUS, OH

