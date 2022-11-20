ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose's property owner instructed to address issues at retailer

ALBANY — A representative of the Roses Department Store here said that when he stopped paying rent on the retail establishment because numerous repairs the company had sought on the 1620 E Oglethorpe Blvd building went unheeded, he finally heard from the owner of the property.

City of Albany Code Enforcement officer Nathaniel Norman said the Roses representative shared the contact information with Norman’s office, allowing Code Enforcement to make contact with the property owner about the reported issues.

