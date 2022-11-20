Read full article on original website
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Canada Suffers Cruel Defeat, but Shows It Belongs
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Poor Canada. Until the 44th minute it was, by far, the better team in its World Cup opener, before a quick free kick and a fine finish from Michy Batshuayi gave Belgium a 1–0 victory it barely deserved. And so Canada, having done very little wrong, suffers the ignominy of becoming the first team to play four World Cup matches and fail to score in any of them. It has, at least, some way to go before matching Bulgaria’s record of 17 World Cup games before its first win.
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Brazil judge fines Bolsonaro allies millions after ‘bad faith’ election challenge
The head of Brazil’s electoral court has rejected a complaint from outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro’s party challenging October’s run-off vote, which he lost, court documents show. Alexandre de Moraes, who is also a supreme court justice, also fined the parties in Bolsonaro’s coalition 22.9m reais ($4.3m) for...
