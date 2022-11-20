Read full article on original website
Oh Be Thankful Dessert Contest Returns
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The event will take place at The American Legion on Nov. 22, 2022, at 5:00 pm. The event, organized by Gabriel Abbott Memorial School, benefits the Al Nelson Friendship Food Pantry and the Berkshire Humane Society. Desserts will be rated by community judges. Each contestant...
The Berkshire Bach Society Messiah Community Sing
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Berkshire Bach Society announced the return of the Messiah Sing. The free community event will be held for the first time in three years on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 4pm at the First Congregational Church in Great Barrington. Choral conductor James Bagwell invites...
Thanksgiving Angels Feeds Nearly 2,000 County Families
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Nearly 1,800 families' tables will be set with a turkey and all of the fixings on Thursday thanks to the Thanksgiving Angels. The program, now in its 15th year, addresses food insecurity by providing a meal kit to those in need so that everyone can enjoy a holiday feast.
Berkshire County Sees a Flock of Thanksgiving Eve Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — While some may be busy preparing turkeys and sides for Thursday's big feast, others may want to go out on the town and connect with old friends the night before. The night before Thanksgiving, has become a popular bar night for adults largely because people are...
Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of several restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving.
New café offers breakfast and lunch options in Holyoke
HOLYOKE – During early 2020 Nilka Ivette Ortiz decided to start selling chocolate covered strawberries and other treats from her home to make some money during the coronavirus pandemic. Putting herself out there in starting her small business from home has now led to her opening the Ortiz Family Café at 206 Maple St., an expansion on the work she had already been doing.
Holiday Events and Tree Lightings 2022
This year's holiday gatherings and annual tree lightings are still feeling the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Some events have been canceled or are being held virtually. Here's what we have so far in events below. If we're missing any, let us know at info@iBerkshires.com. Reminder that many of these events and activities do require face coverings and social distancing.
89 South in Pittsfield Offers Community Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Residences at 89 South is offering community programming for all ages. "We invite some people from the local community outside of our walls so that we can kind of include and provide education to our local community," Social Services Director Patti Janchuk said. Since 1888,...
Business Community Rallies for SVHC Vision 2020 Project
BENNINGTON, Vt. — In an awe-inspiring show of dedication to the health of our communities, 55 local businesses have signed on to collect donations to support Southwestern Vermont Health Care's (SVHC) Vision 2020, A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign, November 21 – January 2. "We are so thrilled...
Pittsfield Tree Lighting Returns In-Person
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Ho, ho, ho! The city's annual tree lighting ceremony will be in person for the first time in two years on Dec. 2. It will include musical performances, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause on a firetruck, and of course — holiday cheer. "Really...
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
Berkshire Museum Reimagines Festival of Trees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Museum is reimagining its popular "Festival of Trees" exhibit with a new "Winter Festival" to improve inclusivity. "I think the winter solstice celebration is a destination for people who are ready for the holidays, they want to bring their family in and actually have an adventure," Executive Director Kimberley Bush Tomio said.
New Parents Invited to Bring Infants to Clark
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday, Dec. 2, at 10:15 am, the Clark Art Institute hosts a tour of the permanent collection galleries for new parents. The event is free. Participants will meet at the Clark's main Admissions desk. New parents and caregivers are invited to bring their infants into...
BCC Stay Active and Independent for Life Classes To Return
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After Berkshire Community College's first Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) program was held last spring, the College's Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Program decided to offer it again this semester. The free series of classes, designed for people 65 and older interested in feeling better...
South County Towns Receive Habitat Management Grants
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Great Barrington and Stockbridge were both awarded MassWildlife Habitat Management grants. The Baker-Polito Administration announced it has awarded $483,922 in state grant funds to thirteen organizations and municipalities to improve wildlife habitat on 514 acres of land within the Commonwealth. The Berkshire Natural Resources Council...
Small Business Saturday Celebrated in Downtown Bennington
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington business owners are preparing for Small Business Saturday, which takes place Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. This nationwide initiative, started by American Express in 2010, encourages consumers to shop locally and support small businesses, with the goal of bolstering local economies and keeping shopping dollars in-state.
Regional Initiative Prioritizing Support for BIPOC Community
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Funding Focus has established a priority to support BIPOC-owned or led businesses, organizations, and institutions, as well as those businesses, organizations, and institutions that provide significant services to Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities. To address this priority, BFF, a regional initiative which...
Capital Region families look to rebuild after fires
In the Capital Region, two different families whose lives went up in smoke have launched fundraisers to help make ends meet.
Dr. Manoharan Joins BHS Cardiology Services
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems announces the appointment of Pradeep Manoharan, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Cardiologist to the Berkshire Medical Center medical staff and the provider staff of Cardiology Professional Services of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC). Dr. Manoharan is accepting new patients in need of...
Monte’s March from Springfield to Greenfield begins
Monte Belmonte of 93.9 The River has begun his annual "Monte's March" to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Through Tuesday, he will be walking to Greenfield with a goal of raising $500,000.
