mynewsla.com
Fugitive in Anaheim Stabbing Extradited to Orange County
A 33-year-old fugitive, who had been on the lam for a decade, was behind bars Tuesday on charges of stabbing the mother of his two children in Anaheim. Pedro Fabian Rodriguez was extradited from Mexico and returned to Orange County Friday when he was served with a 10-year-old arrest warrant, according to the FBI and court records.
mynewsla.com
Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Nets About $1 Million in Valuables
An armed home-invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday netted an estimated $1 million in property, authorities said. The crime was reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Multiview Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. According to the LAPD, a man and a woman were in...
mynewsla.com
Father Suspected of Killing Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend in Palmdale
A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Traci Park Replacing Mike Bonin on LA Council Signifies Change in Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Detective Charged with Attempting to Possess Silencer
A Los Angeles Police Department detective has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, prosecutors said Wednesday. Luke Walden, 48, was charged with one felony count of attempted possession of a silencer. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 7 in downtown Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
CHP Seeks Help Catching Hit-and-Run Driver in Anaheim
California Highway Patrol officials Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Saturday. The victim — 30-year-old Rick Dale Moore of Long Beach — was walking south on Magnolia Street in a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck speeding east on Katella, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.
mynewsla.com
Public Help Sought to Identify Patient at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a man who has been a patient at the facility for three days. The man was described as 60 years old, 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighing 196 pounds, with a shaved head and brown eyes. He has a “noticeable overbite,” the hospital reported.
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Shot to Death on Hollywood Sidewalk
A man believed homeless was found shot to death early Monday morning on a Hollywood sidewalk. The shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The victim’s name and age were not released....
mynewsla.com
Suit Alleging Student Sat in Urine Soaked Clothing May Settle Before Trial
A lawsuit filed on behalf of a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly forced to wear a trash bag and sit in class in urine-soaked clothes after his teacher refused to let him use the restroom in 2018 may be settled before trial, an attorney for Los Angeles Unified states in new court papers.
mynewsla.com
Transient With Felony Convictions Accused of Stabbing Homeless Woman
A 44-year-old transient with two prior strikes was charged Tuesday with stabbing a homeless woman in Anaheim. Adrian Vargas is accused of stabbing a 53-year-old woman about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South State College Boulevard, near Ball Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
mynewsla.com
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing 2 Bulldogs at Gunpoint
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs — named Rhino and Blue — have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Dead in South LA Garage Fire
A woman was found dead Tuesday inside a detached garage that caught fire in the South Los Angeles area. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of West 88th Place, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Fire officials said the garage had been converted...
mynewsla.com
OC Teacher Accused Of Attacking Teen Student
A 39-year-old music and dance instructor is scheduled to be arraigned next month on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Orange, authorities said Monday. Sonny Angel Cabugao Boloico of Aliso Viejo was charged Nov. 2 with sexual penetration of a child over 14 years old by foreign object and by force, sexual penetration of an unconscious victim, lewd acts on a child 14 or 15 years old and using an underage person for obscene matter, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Stabbing Son-in-Law in Yorba Linda
A 57-year-old man was charged Tuesday with stabbing his son-in-law in Yorba Linda. The victim, who is going through a divorce with his wife, went to see his children Friday night when Hna Zhao told him he had a “gift” for the victim before stabbing him multiple times in the back, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
mynewsla.com
Antisemitic Publication Distributed in Culver City, Police Say
Culver City police Monday said an “anti-Semitic hate publication” was distributed in a neighborhood over the weekend. “On Sunday … the Culver City Police Department was made aware of anti-Semitic hate incident that occurred in Culver City,” police said in a statement. “The incident involved the...
mynewsla.com
Cadet Injured by SUV in `Grave Condition’; Suspect Denies Intentional Act
One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered medical setbacks and is in “grave condition” and on life support Monday. Meanwhile, the motorist who struck the...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Garden Grove House
A fire damaged a house in Garden Grove Wednesday, but no one was hurt. The fire was reported at 4:47 a.m. in the 13200 block of Westlake Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. “Crews found a fire that began outside and extended into the home,” an OCFA statement...
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Truck and Killed While Crossing Street in Long Beach
A man was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. “When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Crash on Moreno Valley Freeway in Riverside
At least one person was killed in a collision on the Moreno Valley (215) Freeway Wednesday in Riverside. Officers from the Riverside California Highway Patrol were called at 12:33 a.m. to Blaine Street and the northbound 215 Freeway where they learned a semi had collided with a white Kia sedan, the CHP said.
