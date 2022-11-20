ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona attorney general wants report on voting machine problems

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3550m8_0jHutXsl00

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month's midterm elections.

A letter dated Saturday by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright calls for county officials to report by Nov. 28 on the specific problems related to the printers at each location as well on how poll workers were trained.

The problems with the machines on Nov. 8 were seized upon by Republican former President Donald Trump and his followers, who claimed without evidence that it was a sign of election fraud.

About 20% of electronic vote tabulation machines in Maricopa, the state's most populous county, malfunctioned for a few hours on Election Day and technicians were deployed to fix them, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said at the time.

A judge in Maricopa County rejected a Republican request to keep polls open past their usual closing time of 7 p.m., saying Republicans had provided no evidence that a voter was unable to cast a ballot because of the machine problems.

Arizona saw Trump-backed Republicans defeated in two high-profile races. Blake Masters lost to Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, and Kari Lake lost the governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Lake has yet to concede and continues to make unsubstantiated claims about election improprieties on her Twitter feed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 30

Karl Von
3d ago

Dame right When the people of Arizona don't even know who's counting the ballots . When thousands and thousands or more ballots are being dropped off through the back doors of these voting sites we all know some shady s*** was going on

Reply(2)
27
Veronica Zawodniak
3d ago

I'm a Democrat. And it going to take longer to declare a winner. But let's fire the machines. Start doing hand counts. With any & all voting.

Reply(1)
13
Common Sense 1
3d ago

I can help you...... It was fixed so they had to go really slow and while nobody was looking they added tons if votes to Hobbs stack

Reply
7
Related
The Hill

Arizona GOP AG candidate, RNC file lawsuit over 2022 election

The GOP nominee for attorney general in Arizona and the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that mismanagement by elections officials may have influenced the results of the race. The Arizona attorney general’s race was set to go to a recount after Democrat Kris Mayes led Republican...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Sends Letter to Maricopa County Demanding Answers to Election Shortcomings

Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward sent a letter to Maricopa County Tuesday demanding answers to several issues and shortcomings seen on Election Day. “Given the systemic election failures experienced by voters in Maricopa County on Election Day, it is of paramount that a full accounting of every reconciled ballot and checked-in voter be done to assure the public that every vote was properly counted,” wrote Ward.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
MSNBC

Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.

Republicans in two Arizona counties have refused to certify their election results over bogus voter fraud claims. But if they let the deadline pass, they could end up handing seats to Democrats. “My question to these MAGA Republicans is: Are you really going to take two of the darkest red counties in Arizona and just throw all those votes away?” says Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes. Nov. 23, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’

Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona

Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Freedom Caucus Demands Resignation of Maricopa County Officials Following 2022 General Election

The Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) blasted Maricopa County Election Officials for allegedly breaking the law during this election cycle and demanded that the officials involved resign from their positions. “After taking an absurd and unnecessary amount of time to count ballots, we are now finding Maricopa County election officials may...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County sheriff cracks down on threats against election officials

Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against top election officials. According to a statement from Hamadeh, the 25-page lawsuit claims there was “election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes.”. Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race. Updated: Nov. 21,...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kawc.org

Recount in Arizona attorney general race set for Dec. 5

PHOENIX -- Democrat Kris Mayes increased her lead slightly over Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general. With nearly 2.59 million ballots tabulated as of Friday evening, Mayes now has 1,252,882 votes. That is 570 more than the Republican contender. State officials estimate there are only about 6,100...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs talks priorities in one-on-one interview

PHOENIX - As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 midterm elections, we sat down with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs for a one-on-one interview. During the interview, Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democratic governor of Arizona in years, talked about a number of issues, including the border crisis and the 2022 elections.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Arizona’s AG wades into post-election tension in Maricopa County

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) has waded into tensions over election concerns in Maricopa County, demanding answers about some Election Day printing issues before state election send in final election results. The Arizona Attorney General Office’s Elections Integrity Unit has received “hundreds of complaints” about the state’s election administration...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Young Arizona voters delivered wins for Dems in 2022

Young voters are an increasingly powerful segment of the Arizona electorate and helped propel Democratic candidates to key victories during the midterms, but experts and voting advocates say the bloc still has a lot of room to grow.  Voters 65 years and older make up 28% of all registered voters in the state, while only […] The post Young Arizona voters delivered wins for Dems in 2022 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Arizona Republicans aren’t accepting election defeats gracefully

Ahead of the midterm elections, far too many Republicans hedged when asked whether they’d accept the legitimacy of the results. It led to widespread concerns about replays of the events surrounding Jan. 6, with defeated GOP candidates refusing to honor the will of voters, a proliferation of right-wing conspiracy theories, a new wave of threats, and assorted Republican officials rejecting the idea of certifying results they don’t like.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Voting Centers Plagued with Tabulation Errors on Election Day Affected Areas Averaging Well Over 300 Percent More Republicans Than Democrats

Voters encountered problems casting their ballots at 70 of the 223 vote centers in Maricopa County on Election Day, November 8, 2022, resulting in long lines and concerns that ballots ended up not tabulated or “misread,” and commingled with ballots that had already been tabulated. Averaged together, the problems occurred in areas where Election Day voting was more than 300 percent Republican versus Democrat. Of those 70 precincts affected, 59 were in heavily Republican-voting areas, and two were Republican-leaning but not heavily, with only nine from Democrat-leaning or solidly Democrat areas.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
gilaherald.com

Editorial: Only one person could turn Arizona blue

File Photo By Alexia Faith/Cronkite News: Katie Hobbs and several other Democratic candidates were successful in Arizona in the General Election. Loaves and fishes. Water to wine. Franco Harris’ “immaculate reception.” All certifiable miracles. Add now what Donald Trump made possible in Arizona. Late-to-acknowledge-MLK-Day Arizona. Evan Mecham’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

650K+
Followers
365K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy