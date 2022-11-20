ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-Djokovic beats Ruud to win record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title

TURIN, Italy, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5 6-3 to collect a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday, earning the biggest paycheck ever in tennis - $4,740,300 - for completing the season-ending tournament unbeaten.

Djokovic sealed victory in style with his ninth ace to collect the title for the first time since 2015 in front of a rapturous crowd.

"Got to stay focused the entire match, every single point, the momentum can switch to the other side really quickly," the Serbian said in a televised interview after the match.

"The fact that I waited seven years makes this victory even sweeter," he added as he matched Roger Federer's haul of six titles in the season-ending event.

The 23-year-old Ruud has enjoyed the best tennis of his career in 2022 and battled toe-to-toe with the 21-times major winner early on but produced two clumsy errors to hand Djokovic the break at the end of the first set.

Djokovic put his foot on the accelerator from there on, harnessing his mighty forehand to break Ruud in the fourth game of the second set.

The Norwegian threw everything he had at the veteran in a 36-shot penultimate rally but the Wimbledon champion was simply too sharp, outlasting his opponent in the marathon exchange and holding his arms out wide after clinching the title.

OLDEST WINNER

The 35-year-old Djokovic is the oldest player to win the title and said the tournament did not leave him unscathed after a gruelling three-set thriller against Russian Daniil Medvedev en route to the semi-finals.

"It was not easy to recover and to really be able to play well in the semis in less than 24 hours after that match," he told reporters.

"It's an internal battle with myself because there's one voice that is always telling you you can't do it, you're too tired, this and that, right? The bad guy and the good guy. You try to feed the good guy."

Djokovic ends the season on a high note after a year of ups and downs.

He was unable to defend his title at the Australian Open in January as he was deported from the country due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

His stance also meant he was barred from competing in the United States this year, including at the season's final major -- the U.S. Open.

"I look forward to having a couple of weeks off because I was really kind of on the needles an entire year whether it was for tournaments or waiting for permissions to go somewhere, so I'm really glad that I managed to end it in a positive way," said Djokovic, who collected a seventh Wimbledon title in July.

The defeat capped a disappointing end to Ruud's breakout year. The Norwegian had also reached the finals at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows but came off second best.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Djokovic gets trembles again during ATP Finals win over Ruud

Novak Djokovic was spotted midly shaking once more during his ATP Finals win over Casper Ruud. Djokovic first experienced shaking in his match against Medvedev where he looked very exhausted. He was able to rally and win the match with his semi-final against Fritz rather comfortably. The shaking returned against Ruud in the final and while he was able to win that match comfortably, the shaking is something fans are starting to get worried about.
tennisuptodate.com

"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban

Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
tennismajors.com

“Having my family here has a very positive influence” – Novak Djokovic felt at home in Turin, and it showed

This will have been the iconic image of all the post-matches of the ATP Finals 2022: after his satisfying victory, which saw him tie Roger Federer on the all-time ATP Finals title list, Novak Djokovic goes to his box and begins by hugging not his coach or his agent but… his children. Stefan (born in 2014) and Tara (born in 2017) have enjoyed a wonderful week in Turin, and their father, who went undefeated and claimed his 91st ATP title, most certainly has as well.
tennisuptodate.com

History maker Djokovic seals ATP Finals crown: "the fact that I waited seven years makes this victory even sweeter and even bigger"

Novak Djokovic won the ATP Finals for the first time in seven years and he was really happy about being able to do so. Djokovic took on Casper Ruud and defeated him for the 4th time in his career to lift the trophy. It's a significant trophy in many ways for Djokovic, quite a historic one due to the stats attached to it and he was glad about it:
tennisuptodate.com

"Dasha deserves this one" - Serena Williams' coach Rennae Stubbs picks Daria Saville to win WTA Comeback player of the year award over the American

Tennis legend Serena Williams returned to the WTA Tour at Wimbledon after a year on the sidelines. She then announced her retirement from tennis in August, just before the 2022 US Open, and had a poignant send-off after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in New York. The American was recently nominated...
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Independent

World Cup: Beer flies everywhere as England fans celebrate first half goals vs Iran

England fans had plenty to cheer about in the first half of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.The Three Lions scored three goals in an electric first 45 minutes, with Jude Bellingham getting the party started after a lengthy injury delay that saw Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand forced off.Supporters back home watching in London could be seen celebrating the 19-year-old’s opener and - as is tradition - beer was flying everywhere.Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more goals before the break as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against EnglandMoment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
tennisuptodate.com

McEnroe believes Gauff will ‘move the needle’ in women’s tennis when milestone occurs: “When and if she becomes a multiple Slam champion”

Patrick McEnroe thinks that Coco Gauff can move the needle in tennis like few can but she'll need to become a grand slam champion. Gauff is undoubtedly popular in the tennis world however her appeal has not reached the masses. Her presence at the WTA Finals was not enough to draw in large crowds of people despite being one of the young superstars of the game.
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic: 'I always see myself as the best player in the world'

Novak Djokovic says he always sees himself as the best player in the world, regardless of ranking. Djokovic brought the curtain down on a sensational season as he beat Casper Ruud to win the ATP Finals in Turin. It was a record-equalling sixth time he had won the tournament, and saw him finish they year ranked number five in the world.
FOX Sports

Australia reaches Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017 at the expense of the Netherlands. De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the series...
tennisuptodate.com

Ruud on one result he'd change in tennis: "I wish I could change Nadal's 2012 Australian Open loss to Djokovic"

Casper Ruud would want to change Nadal's loss to Djokovic at the 2012 Australian Open if he could because he wanted him to win badly. Ruud was a young man ten years ago watching the Australian Open final between Djokovic and Nadal. It was an epic match that was won by Djokovic but Ruud was a dedicated Nadal fan and the loss still bugs him to this day.
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal on Carlos Alcaraz: 'Someone very special has arrived'

Rafael Nadal says Spain have a ‘very special’ talent on their hands in Carlos Alcaraz, and one he is looking forward to watching. Nadal has been one of the players to dominate men’s tennis for the last 15 years along with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
tennisuptodate.com

Djokovic moves up three spots in ATP Year End Top 10, Alcaraz finishes on top

We have a new top 10 after the conclusion of the ATP Finals with some slight movement happening on this Monday. The ATP Finals were exciting and delivered some good tennis. Novak Djokovic finished on top winning all of his matches at the event and it's earned 1,500 points which got him back into the top 5. The Serbian is now ranked number 5 which is still not the number one rank he wants but better than before.
tennismajors.com

“I’m not Nadal’s successor, we are rivals” – Alcaraz

World No 1 and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has said that he does not see himself as a successor to countryman Rafael Nadal but rather as a competitor. The two Spaniards finished the year as the world’s top two ranked players, a first in ATP history for any country besides the United States. While 19-year-old Alcaraz is at the beginning of his career, 36-year-old Nadal is at what seems like the last few years of his career.
Yardbarker

McEnroe talks about Gauff becoming multiple Grand Slam champion

It's important for women's tennis to have another significant figure such as Serena Williams and soon, Coco Gauff may become one. After the 23-time Grand Slam champion retired, a discussion about who 'moves the needle in women's tennis' started. While it's obvious that likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are leaders on the ATP Tour, situation with their colleagues from WTA Tour is a bit more complicated.
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic 'wants 25 Grand Slam titles' says top analyst

Greg Rusedski believes Novak Djokovic doesn’t just want to best Rafael Nadal’s men’s Grand Slam record, he wants Margaret Court’s all-time one as well. No one has won more Grand Slam titles than the 25 by Court, although it must be stressed that not all were won in the Open Era.
tennismajors.com

Djokovic: “The limits are the ones you set for yourself, including age limits”

Among the slightly crazy stats that accompanied Novak Djokovic’s victory at the ATP Finals, there is this one: the Serb is the only player in history to have won the “Masters” in three different decades. Between his first success in Shanghai in 2008 and that of Turin in 2022, 14 years have passed. And nothing says that the story will end there.
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

