Amazing play leads to NFL record

Cordarrelle Patterson made an incredible play Sunday that launched him into the NFL record books.

The Chicago Bears produced a big-time highlight-reel play early on against the Atlanta Falcons . Not too long after that, the Falcons retaliated. Patterson , known for his electrifying kick returns, stepped up to the plate after a Bears’ touchdown. Patterson had previously fumbled a return that allowed for Chicago to turn around and score. So what did he do to make up for it?

Easy: The former Tennessee standout just ran the next return back for a touchdown himself.

Not only that, but the touchdown clinched a record-breaking moment. Cordarrelle Patterson scored his ninth career kickoff return touchdown. That’s the most ever in NFL history.

The NFL’s Research Twitter account tweeted on the record-breaking return, “Cordarrelle Patterson just broke the all-time record for career kickoff returns for TD. That was the ninth of his career, breaking a tie with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.”

Patterson (seen above breaking a tackle on a different play) wasn’t done though. He also continued to stand out in another way. The NFL’s Research Twitter revealed , “Cordarrelle Patterson has seven career touchdowns of 100+ yards. No one else in NFL history has more than three.”

Certainly, it’s a brilliant day for Patterson. The NFL world reacted to the record-breaking moment:

