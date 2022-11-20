Read full article on original website
Trail Blazers And Cavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Cleveland.
Knicks SF Cam Reddish Ruled OUT for Tuesday vs. Thunder
New York Knicks small forward Cam Reddish (groin) has been ruled out of Monday’s matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, per Steve Popper of Newsday Sports. Reddish will miss his second straight game due to the groin issue. The Knicks are concluding a brutal five-game road trip in Oklahoma City on Monday night, where they will look to bounce back from consecutive losses to the Warriors and Suns.
Celtics’ NBA Finals Odds Continue To Rise, Among League Best
The start of the 2022-23 Boston Celtics’ season has been anything but easy. Their rise to the top of the NBA standings and NBA Finals odds boards has been, however. Through 17 games, the Celtics own a 13-4 record — the best in the NBA. A nine-game winning streak to open November has rocketed them up the standings and been helpful in proving just how dominant they can be, even without some key role players. Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams have all missed time, with The Timelord having yet to make his debut in 2022. Despite that, and a plethora off off-court concerns leading into the season, Boston has picked up where it left off last regular season.
What Celtics Front Office Wished Jayson Tatum Did Differently
In this era of the NBA, teams try to build in rest for their most important players, looking to keep them fresh for pivotal games in the playoffs. And while most stars in the league adhere to load management guidelines, Celtics star Jayson Tatum pushes back against it despite Boston’s brass wanting the ultra-talented forward to get more rest during the regular season.
Zach Wilson Rumors: New Details On QB’s Drama With Jets Teammates
Support for Zach Wilson inside the Jets locker room is fading fast — if it isn’t already gone. The sophomore quarterback was defiant and unaccountable after leading the Jets offense to just three points in Sunday’s dramatic loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Wilson’s comments and demeanor inside the locker room after the game reportedly angered teammates — as well as players and pundits around the NFL — and a day later New York head coach Robert Saleh indicated the Jets could make a quarterback change.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander On Red Sox Rival’s Radar
One way or the other, it sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander takes his talents to New York this Major League Baseball offseason. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Verlander last week held a Zoom meeting with the Mets, who reportedly are a “prominent possibility” of a landing spot for the star-right hander if Jacob deGrom leaves Queens. But as the longtime MLB insider explained in a column published Sunday, the Mets hardly are the only big-market ballclub interested in Verlander.
Jets Benching Zach Wilson For Week 12 Game Vs. Bears
It appears Zach Wilson won’t help the Jets get back in the win column this weekend. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Mike White will be the starting quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Wilson will be inactive for the Week 12 game, paving the way for veteran Joe Flacco to serve as White’s backup.
Grizzlies Star PG Ja Morant Upgraded to Questionable for Tuesday
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s contest against the Sacramento Kings. Haynes report comes as a shock after Morant was initially listed as week-to-week due to a Grade 1 ankle sprain suffered in the Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder last Friday. Last season’s Most Improved Player, Morant, has been playing at an MVP level in the early going, posting per-game averages of 28.6 points, 7.1 assists, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 14 appearances.
Ben Simmons-76ers Feud Over? New Video Would Suggest So
Has Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers fans officially made peace? Well, it would appear as though that might be the case. On Tuesday, Simmons made his much-anticipated return to Philadelphia, taking the floor at Wells Fargo Center for the first time since joining the Brooklyn Nets last season. However, as opposed to being showered by a sea of boos from the crowd, pregame was much less hostile and more peaceful between Simmons and Philadelphia fans in attendance.
What Made Career Milestone Special For Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron
The Bruins kept rolling Monday, but the night belonged to Patrice Bergeron. Boston beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3, at Amalie Arena to reach the franchise’s best start since the 1929-30 season and improve their win streak to seven games. Bergeron tallied an assist during the game, and it...
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Questionable To Play Vs. Mavericks
With the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the matchup was pegged as two early-season MVP frontrunners in Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic facing off against one another. But that storyline might be taken completely off the table since one MVP hopeful might not be suiting up...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic
The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
Matthew Tkachuk Leads Panthers Into Divisional Battle Vs. Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk has big shoes to fill. The Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night as the Black and Gold look to keep up their winning ways. Tkachuk was acquired for Jonathan Huberdeau from the Calgary Flames and has fit in with his new team, recording eight goals and 17 assists in 17 games.
Jets HC Robert Saleh Noncommittal Regarding Zach Wilson for Week 12
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was noncommittal in naming Zach Wilson his starting quarterback against the Chicago Bears for Week 12, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This news is quite the backtrack from Sunday’s post-game comments from Saleh. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, Saleh told reporters that a quarterback change was the “furthest thing” from his mind after the game. He may have caught on to several reports about the locker room’s frustration with Wilson or the quarterback’s choice not to take the blame for Sunday’s loss after the defense allowed just three points. If Wilson is benched, Saleh will have to choose between Joe Flacco and Mike White for Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.
Celtics Wrap: Bulls Snap Boston’s Nine-Game Winning Streak
The Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak was snapped with a loss to the Chicago Bulls, 121-107, at United Center on Monday night. The Celtics dropped to 13-4 on the year, while the Bulls improved to 7-10. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Is there something wonky about the lighting...
Jaylen Brown Speaks On Tweet About Group Supporting Kyrie Irving
Jaylen Brown landed in controversy Sunday as the Boston Celtics star tweeted a message of support for those who showed up to back Kyrie Irving in his return from suspension. The problem, however, was Brown did not initially realize those outside Barclays Center showing support for Irving actually were representatives of the Black Hebrew Israelite group “Israel United in Christ.” Israel United in Christ has been labeled as “an extreme and anti-Semitic sect of Black Hebrew Israelites” by the Anti-Defamation League.
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Suffers Torn MCL, Surgery Likely
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons were dealt a blow Monday as an MRI revealed a torn MCL for star tight end, Kyle Pitts. As Rapoport notes, Pitts will likely be forced to undergo surgery to repair the issue, although the 22-year-old will seek a second opinion before deciding on the next step.
Are Bruins For Real? NHL Writer Determines Boston’s Stanley Cup Hopes
Heading into their Wednesday matchup against the Florida Panthers, the Bruins were on their best start since the 1929-30 season. Boston has the best record in the NHL at 17-2-0, and head coach Jim Montgomery has led the Black and Gold to the best offense in the league, scoring 4.16 goals per game — the Dallas Stars are second at 3.84 goals per game.
Bruins Score Two Goals In 31 Seconds To Take Lead Vs. Lightning
The Bruins got off to a poor start in the first period, but Boston got it going in the second. The Black and Gold faced its first test Monday night when they took on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. The Bruins had the opportunity to show what they could do against fellow Stanley Cup contenders.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Added To His Skill Set From These NBA Stars
The ascension of Jayson Tatum went to another level at the start of this season with the Boston Celtics superstar turning into a legitimate contender for the league’s MVP award. Tatum entered that conversation thanks to his elite skill set, one that he has improved over time thanks to...
