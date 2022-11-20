The start of the 2022-23 Boston Celtics’ season has been anything but easy. Their rise to the top of the NBA standings and NBA Finals odds boards has been, however. Through 17 games, the Celtics own a 13-4 record — the best in the NBA. A nine-game winning streak to open November has rocketed them up the standings and been helpful in proving just how dominant they can be, even without some key role players. Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams have all missed time, with The Timelord having yet to make his debut in 2022. Despite that, and a plethora off off-court concerns leading into the season, Boston has picked up where it left off last regular season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO