What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
knightcrier.org
Flushing out the NPHS restrooms
TOWAMENCIN – It’s second period in C-pod; you’re sitting in chemistry on the verge of falling asleep; you need to get up to stay awake and move so you ask to use the bathroom. Hoping to escape the populated classroom, your hopes diminish as the bathroom stalls that share walls with gaps between the doors are all in use. You quickly do your business as the awkward silence between strangers fills the room, but at least the walk back to class is peaceful with no one in the hallway but you.
Bensalem Township School District announces September Students of the Month
Kindergarten: Camila Schroeder, Aubrey Kane, Dilek Hasan. First Grade: Samuel Torres, Grayson Price, Ayra Kabir. Second Grade: Alan Rivera, Addyson Knapp, John (Jack) Freitag, Kayden McClain, Daniel Awad. Third Grade: Kha Pham, Lester Mendez, Gabriella Colon, Jacob Flynn. Fourth Grade: Joy Potoway, Alyssa Pham, Carter Koss, Joshua Shannon, Gianni Chambliss.
Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
Town Hall on fraud awareness set for Dec. 6
The Bensalem Township Police Department, in partnership with Penn Community Bank, is hosting a Fraud Awareness Town Hall for Bensalem Township residents on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Bensalem Township Building Council Chambers, 2400 Byberry Road, Bensalem. Seasoned fraud investigators from the police department, along with Penn...
State College
How Democrat Josh Shapiro Won Pennsylvania’s 2022 Election for Governor
HARRISBURG — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not often seen in an open race — trouncing GOP candidate Doug Mastriano by nearly 15 points, according to unofficial results, and driving down margins in counties some state and national Democrats have written off in recent years.
Sports medicine physician on Dallas Goedert's shoulder injury
Dr. Vasudevan is the Director of Penn Medicine’s Running and Endurance Sports Program and specializes in the non-operative treatment of musculoskeletal injuries.
Bensalem MCJROTC celebrates Marine Corps’ birthday
The Bensalem High School Marine Corps JROTC recently celebrated the 247th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. There was a designated empty chair adorned in black, symbolizing the valiant sacrifices of the Navy-Marine Corps Team. During the ceremony, the cadets paid tribute to the members of the Navy and Marine Corps who lost their lives while serving the nation.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Irish Pub Named the Best in the State
St. Patrick’s Day is several months away, but you don’t want to wait until that holiday to enjoy a great Irish pub in Pennsylvania. After all, Pennsylvania has so many great Irish pubs, you couldn’t hit them all on St. Patrick’s Day, so you might as well enjoy them year-round.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania House Impeaches Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
The Pennsylvania House is impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the effort now moves to the Senate, where a trial will take place. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/16/pennsylvania-house-impeaches-larry-krasner-over-policies/. (Original air-date: 11/17/22)
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Named One of the Best for Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Pennsylvania, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
glensidelocal.com
Missing Person Alert: Dane Walton, Einstein Hospital, Elkins Park
The Cheltenham Township Police Department recently put out a Missing Person Alert for Dane Walton, 35, who wandered off from Einstein Hospital Elkins Park around 1:30pm today. Dane Walton is described as a 5’9″, 145 lb. black male with black hair and a medium-length beard, last seen wearing a red sweatshirt hoodie, gray sweatpants and blue Nike sneakers.
Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather. A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown...
butlerradio.com
Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
Bensalem school board and BTEA ratify contract
The Bensalem Township board of school directors announced that it has reached a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the 461-member Bensalem Township Education Association. The contract was ratified by BTEA members on Sept. 16 and approved unanimously at the Sept. 28 school board meeting. The BTEA and board engaged in...
A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner
When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.” Although the historic measure passed 107-85 over the objections of Democrats, state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Allegheny, broke ranks and voted against the action, which he said he believed would set a disastrous precedent for […] The post A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Visit Bucks County receives $75,000 grant to enhance Ale Trail marketing
Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approved grants totaling $1,788,924 for 21 projects to increase the production of Pennsylvania-made malt and brewed beverages and enhance the Pennsylvania beer industry through promotion, marketing and research-based programs and projects, and to enhance the Pennsylvania wine industry and increase production of Pennsylvania-made wine.
Comments / 1