Bensalem Township, PA

knightcrier.org

Flushing out the NPHS restrooms

TOWAMENCIN – It’s second period in C-pod; you’re sitting in chemistry on the verge of falling asleep; you need to get up to stay awake and move so you ask to use the bathroom. Hoping to escape the populated classroom, your hopes diminish as the bathroom stalls that share walls with gaps between the doors are all in use. You quickly do your business as the awkward silence between strangers fills the room, but at least the walk back to class is peaceful with no one in the hallway but you.
TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

Town Hall on fraud awareness set for Dec. 6

The Bensalem Township Police Department, in partnership with Penn Community Bank, is hosting a Fraud Awareness Town Hall for Bensalem Township residents on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Bensalem Township Building Council Chambers, 2400 Byberry Road, Bensalem. Seasoned fraud investigators from the police department, along with Penn...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
State College

How Democrat Josh Shapiro Won Pennsylvania’s 2022 Election for Governor

HARRISBURG — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not often seen in an open race — trouncing GOP candidate Doug Mastriano by nearly 15 points, according to unofficial results, and driving down margins in counties some state and national Democrats have written off in recent years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bensalem Times

Bensalem MCJROTC celebrates Marine Corps’ birthday

The Bensalem High School Marine Corps JROTC recently celebrated the 247th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. There was a designated empty chair adorned in black, symbolizing the valiant sacrifices of the Navy-Marine Corps Team. During the ceremony, the cadets paid tribute to the members of the Navy and Marine Corps who lost their lives while serving the nation.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Irish Pub Named the Best in the State

St. Patrick’s Day is several months away, but you don’t want to wait until that holiday to enjoy a great Irish pub in Pennsylvania. After all, Pennsylvania has so many great Irish pubs, you couldn’t hit them all on St. Patrick’s Day, so you might as well enjoy them year-round.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdiy.org

Pennsylvania House Impeaches Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

The Pennsylvania House is impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the effort now moves to the Senate, where a trial will take place. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/16/pennsylvania-house-impeaches-larry-krasner-over-policies/. (Original air-date: 11/17/22)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Missing Person Alert: Dane Walton, Einstein Hospital, Elkins Park

The Cheltenham Township Police Department recently put out a Missing Person Alert for Dane Walton, 35, who wandered off from Einstein Hospital Elkins Park around 1:30pm today. Dane Walton is described as a 5’9″, 145 lb. black male with black hair and a medium-length beard, last seen wearing a red sweatshirt hoodie, gray sweatpants and blue Nike sneakers.
ELKINS PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bensalem Times

Bensalem school board and BTEA ratify contract

The Bensalem Township board of school directors announced that it has reached a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the 461-member Bensalem Township Education Association. The contract was ratified by BTEA members on Sept. 16 and approved unanimously at the Sept. 28 school board meeting. The BTEA and board engaged in...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner

When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.” Although the historic measure passed 107-85 over the objections of Democrats, state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Allegheny, broke ranks and voted against the action, which he said he believed would set a disastrous precedent for […] The post A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Bensalem Times

Visit Bucks County receives $75,000 grant to enhance Ale Trail marketing

Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approved grants totaling $1,788,924 for 21 projects to increase the production of Pennsylvania-made malt and brewed beverages and enhance the Pennsylvania beer industry through promotion, marketing and research-based programs and projects, and to enhance the Pennsylvania wine industry and increase production of Pennsylvania-made wine.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
