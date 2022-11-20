ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Kristen Stewart on Robert Pattinson in Twilight: ‘We Were Young and Stupid’

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Though Kristen Stewart has been acting for most of her life, she never had any desire to be famous. In fact, she has shared that she would’ve been content making a modest living from indie films. But fate had other plans for the actor. She and Robert Pattinson both rose to worldwide fame and came into immense wealth after the staggering success of The Twilight Saga franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIFPS_0jHusjLY00
‘Twilight’ stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart | Franco S. Origlia/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart initially had no interest in joining the ‘Twilight’ cast

Interestingly enough, when Stewart first saw the logline for the film, she was completely uninterested in playing Bella Swan. According to Stewart, the description of the film was very lacking. It wasn’t until the Happiest Season actor read the Twilight book that she was interested in being in the film adaptation. She fell in love with her character and wanted to bring Bella to life.

‘Twilight’ director, Catherine Hardwicke, built the film around Stewart

Securing the role of Bella wasn’t particularly difficult for Stewart. After Twilight director, Catherine Hardwicke saw her work in the 2007 flick Into The Wild , she was on the filmmaker’s radar. After inviting Stewart to rehearse and improvise scenes from Twilight , Hardwicke knew she was the perfect choice for the vampire-loving teen.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Proposed to Kristen Stewart While Filming ‘Twilight’

“At the end of it, I was just convinced,” Hardwicke shared about casting Stewart in Twilight while speaking to The New Yorker . “She’s Bella. She’s got to be Bella, because she keeps it so grounded and so real. I built the whole film around her.” Once Hardwicke knew that Stewart was her lead, her task became casting the perfect male lead to compliment her. She brought in several actors to audition opposite Stewart. But Stewart claims that she knew right away that Pattinson was the perfect Edward.

Stewart admits she and Robert Pattinson were young and stupid but approached their work on the film in the same way

“It was so clear who worked,” Stewart shared about the process of casting Edward in Twilight . Continuing on, the Spencer actor explained that Pattinson’s portrayal of the material was very much in concert with her own. “[Pattinson took an] intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a f*** about this, but I’m going to make this sing.'” Stewart remembered. “And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same .’ “And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel.”

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Kristen Stewart Confessed She and Robert Pattinson Were ‘Tearing Our Hair Out’

Though Twilight was innately a teenage love story, both Pattinson and Stewart worked to ensure that the movie was anything but a cheesy love story. Pattinson was hellbent on infusing as much angst as possible into his character. In fact, he nearly got himself fired because he refused to smile. Pattinson and Stewart even fought with the producers to get their interpretation of the film made. This risky decision seems to have paid off. The first Twilight movie has a distinctively emo tone that likely contributed to its success.

Comments / 0

Related
Bustle

Twlight Stars Got Together Again For A Sweet Cullen “Family Reunion”

’Tis the season of family gatherings, even for the fictional Cullen clan. Twilight stars Peter Facinelli, Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene, and Jackson Rathbone celebrated their “family reunion” on social media on Nov. 19 and 20, showing that they were together in the UK for Comic Con Liverpool 2022. The four actors posed together and with fans and appeared to enjoy the “family vibes,” as Rathbone put it.
IndieWire

Chris Hemsworth Says Next ‘Thor’ Role Will ‘Probably Be the Finale’ for His Character

Chris Hemsworth is getting ready to say goodbye to Thor. The longtime MCU staple and “Thor: Love and Thunder” star revealed that after four standalone films and over 10 years as the God of Thunder, it may be time to bid farewell to the role. “I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.” He added, “You have...
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Want Matthew Perry to Discuss Her Relationship With Brad Pitt? The Morning Show Star Will Allegedly Be Disappointed With Her Friends Co-star if He Breaks Their Philosophy

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry are close friends. In fact, the latter credited the former for calling him out over his alcohol addiction. During his promotional interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Perry also seemingly revealed that he had a crush on his co-star. As of writing, Matthew...
Harper's Bazaar

Ben Affleck Has Turned Jennifer Lopez into a Dunkin’ Donuts Girl

Jennifer Lopez drinking Dunkin' Donuts for Ben Affleck may really be a master class in compromising for a happy marriage. Yesterday, Mr. and Mrs. Affleck—who married in a Vegas ceremony followed by a lavish Georgia wedding earlier this year—were seen stopping by a Dunkin' in Los Angeles's Brentwood neighborhood, where they bought coffee drinks and snacks for themselves and their kids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

228K+
Followers
121K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy